Gold crush: Crow with a craving for glitter has Kerala villagers seeking vantage

KOZHIKODE: It turned out to be a ‘high’-profile theft that has given residents of Kannankadavu, in Kappad, something to ‘crow’ about! When the gold bangle in question was traced to a nest on top of a coconut tree, the bird occupying it became the talk of the village.

It all played out a few days back when Naseer and Sharifa’s six-year-old daughter Fathima Haifa returned home after attending a wedding. In a hurry to join her playmates, Fathima took off her gold bangle and necklace, wrapped them in paper and placed them on top of the laundry bin. She let her mother know -- loud and clear -- where they were kept and hurried to join her friends. But household chores kept the mother busy and she forgot to secure the valuables.

It took ten days for Sharifa to realise that the ornaments were missing when preparing Fathima for a family function. The family searched the entire house but to no avail. When Fathima remembered that she had placed the jewellery in the laundry bin, they searched the area where they disposed of waste. A thorough search yielded the necklace, but the one sovereign bangle proved elusive.

“During our search, we got our hands on portions of a plastic bangle. We placed that on top of a nearby wall. My neighbours and relatives were also part of the search. One of my neighbours suddenly remembered seeing a crow fly to the top of a nearby coconut palm with pieces of a plastic bangle, recounts an amused Naseer.

All of a sudden, the crow became the chief suspect, and the neighbour asked Naseer to search its nest.

“Expecting to find nothing, I was pleasantly surprised and puzzled to find the gold bangle in the nest. We also found other shiny materials in it. When we realised that the crime had been solved, the tension and worry gave way to laughter and joy,” says Naseer.

But with the coconut tree on his compound, Naseer is worried that the ‘thievish’ crow would continue to line its nest with expensive items from the neighbourhood. Residents have been warned to be extra cautious, as they seek an ad-’vantage’ over the bird with a craving for glitter!

