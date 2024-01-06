Gold smuggling: Onus on Centre, says CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raising the case related to the smuggling of gold through a diplomatic channel during his speech in Thrissur on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters at AKG Centre on Friday, CPM state secretary M V Govindan said that it was the failure of the Central government agencies that resulted in sabotaging the inquiry into the case. He added that the Central government is protecting the gold smuggling accused. During his speech in Thrissur, PM Modi had said that everyone knew which office was engaged in gold smuggling.

Launching a tirade against the prime minister, the CPM secretary asked why there was no result in the probe conducted by Central agencies in the case even after all these years. “The centre of gold smuggling was the Central government. The gold was smuggled through diplomatic channels. The state government has no role in the affairs of airports. Why could not the Centre arrest the accused who is based in a foreign country? The Centre is only interested in making the issue sensational with a political aim to kickstart a campaign against the state. There is no use in putting the blame on anyone’s shoulders,” he said.

If the Central government has any sincerity, it should implement the women’s reservation bill in the 2024 parliament election, he said. “Kerala is the first state to achieve 50 per cent representation for women. In BJP-ruled states like UP, women are being sexually harassed and killed and the accused are being protected. Such things do not happen in Kerala. The PM did not respond to the attack on women in Manipur and incidents like Kathwa, and Hathras. When the convicts in the Bilkis Banu case were given remission, the prime minister did not respond. On the other hand, Modi is exaggerating issues when he visits Kerala,” he added. Govindan said that the BJP will not win in Thrissur or any other seats in Kerala. “Organising a mere roadshow will not shatter the base of the LDF,” he said.

‘No plan to conduct caste survey in state’

Though the Congress has highlighted caste survey as one of the major campaign issues for the upcoming LS elections, the Left Front Government in Kerala will not go ahead with such a survey. Govindan clarified that the LDF government will not hold a caste survey in the state. Replying to a question, he said that CPM is of the view that the caste census should be taken up at the national level. “We think that a socio-economic survey should be conducted. It should have been done in 2021. The caste census should be conducted by the Central government.

Asked whether the CPM will continue in the INDIA bloc if the Congress leaders attend the consecration ceremony of Ram temple at Ayodhya, Govindan said that his party will continue to remain in the front. “If the BJP returns to power again at the Centre, democratic India will cease to exist. INDIA front was formed to prevent that. We stand to strengthen it, and not to weaken it,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raising the case related to the smuggling of gold through a diplomatic channel during his speech in Thrissur on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters at AKG Centre on Friday, CPM state secretary M V Govindan said that it was the failure of the Central government agencies that resulted in sabotaging the inquiry into the case. He added that the Central government is protecting the gold smuggling accused. During his speech in Thrissur, PM Modi had said that everyone knew which office was engaged in gold smuggling. Launching a tirade against the prime minister, the CPM secretary asked why there was no result in the probe conducted by Central agencies in the case even after all these years. “The centre of gold smuggling was the Central government. The gold was smuggled through diplomatic channels. The state government has no role in the affairs of airports. Why could not the Centre arrest the accused who is based in a foreign country? The Centre is only interested in making the issue sensational with a political aim to kickstart a campaign against the state. There is no use in putting the blame on anyone’s shoulders,” he said. If the Central government has any sincerity, it should implement the women’s reservation bill in the 2024 parliament election, he said. “Kerala is the first state to achieve 50 per cent representation for women. In BJP-ruled states like UP, women are being sexually harassed and killed and the accused are being protected. Such things do not happen in Kerala. The PM did not respond to the attack on women in Manipur and incidents like Kathwa, and Hathras. When the convicts in the Bilkis Banu case were given remission, the prime minister did not respond. On the other hand, Modi is exaggerating issues when he visits Kerala,” he added. Govindan said that the BJP will not win in Thrissur or any other seats in Kerala. “Organising a mere roadshow will not shatter the base of the LDF,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ‘No plan to conduct caste survey in state’ Though the Congress has highlighted caste survey as one of the major campaign issues for the upcoming LS elections, the Left Front Government in Kerala will not go ahead with such a survey. Govindan clarified that the LDF government will not hold a caste survey in the state. Replying to a question, he said that CPM is of the view that the caste census should be taken up at the national level. “We think that a socio-economic survey should be conducted. It should have been done in 2021. The caste census should be conducted by the Central government. Asked whether the CPM will continue in the INDIA bloc if the Congress leaders attend the consecration ceremony of Ram temple at Ayodhya, Govindan said that his party will continue to remain in the front. “If the BJP returns to power again at the Centre, democratic India will cease to exist. INDIA front was formed to prevent that. We stand to strengthen it, and not to weaken it,” he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp