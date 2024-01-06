Man crawls into hostel bed, gropes women tourists in Varkala; held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly five days after three women tourists were sexually assaulted at a homestay in Varkala, police arrested a Kollam native on Friday on charges of outraging the modesty of women and trespassing.

The arrested, identified as Akhil, has been remanded in judicial custody. TNIE had published a first-person account of one of the victims.

Akhil allegedly trespassed into a homestay at Varkala Cliff and sexually assaulted the three women, who were asleep in the wee hours of January 1. He was caught by other tourists and staff at the facility and handed over to police. One of the victims, however, was not ready to lodge a formal complaint, which forced the police to charge only bailable offences against the accused. Akhil was then released on station bail.

“It was around 5.30 AM, when a man entered the premises, sneaked into the dorm and groped and sexually assaulted me and two other female guests in our sleep... Despite repeated attempts to chase him away, the man managed to hide himself and return to abuse us again, before he was finally caught,” one of the victims had shared with TNIE.

Although he was taken to the police station, he was released after one of the victims backed down from pressing charges, she had said.

After the incident came to the notice of senior cops, Varkala police were told to take stringent action against the offender.

Since the tourists were disinclined to file a case, police approached the homestay management and prompted them to file a complaint. It was on the basis of this complaint that a fresh case was filed.

MIN VOWS STERN ACTION

Taking note of the TNIE report, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said stern action will be taken against the accused. “The hospitality of people here is the main reason why tourists come to Kerala. Such isolated incidents will not be tolerated. Strong action will be taken in this regard,” the minister said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly five days after three women tourists were sexually assaulted at a homestay in Varkala, police arrested a Kollam native on Friday on charges of outraging the modesty of women and trespassing. The arrested, identified as Akhil, has been remanded in judicial custody. TNIE had published a first-person account of one of the victims. Akhil allegedly trespassed into a homestay at Varkala Cliff and sexually assaulted the three women, who were asleep in the wee hours of January 1. He was caught by other tourists and staff at the facility and handed over to police. One of the victims, however, was not ready to lodge a formal complaint, which forced the police to charge only bailable offences against the accused. Akhil was then released on station bail.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “It was around 5.30 AM, when a man entered the premises, sneaked into the dorm and groped and sexually assaulted me and two other female guests in our sleep... Despite repeated attempts to chase him away, the man managed to hide himself and return to abuse us again, before he was finally caught,” one of the victims had shared with TNIE. Although he was taken to the police station, he was released after one of the victims backed down from pressing charges, she had said. After the incident came to the notice of senior cops, Varkala police were told to take stringent action against the offender. Since the tourists were disinclined to file a case, police approached the homestay management and prompted them to file a complaint. It was on the basis of this complaint that a fresh case was filed. MIN VOWS STERN ACTION Taking note of the TNIE report, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said stern action will be taken against the accused. “The hospitality of people here is the main reason why tourists come to Kerala. Such isolated incidents will not be tolerated. Strong action will be taken in this regard,” the minister said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp