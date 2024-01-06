Teen whose body was found on beach in Goa was brutally assaulted before death, says report

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Mystery surrounds the death of a teenager from Vaikom whose body was found on a beach in Goa. The postmortem examination has revealed multiple injuries, which suggest that Sanjay, son of Santhosh, from Kulasekharamangalam, was brutally assaulted.

Relatives are now demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances of his death. The 19-year-old had travelled to Goa on December 29 to celebrate the New Year but was discovered lifeless on Vagator Beach in the early hours of Thursday.

The postmortem examination, conducted at Goa Medical College in Bambolim, highlighted the presence of multiple blunt force impacts on the front, back, and outer aspect of his chest, indicating a violent assault prior to his death.

However, the forensic department has refrained from providing a definitive cause of death, pending the results of the chemical analysis of the viscera, serological examination, and diatom study.

According to the report, the body was in a decomposed state. The family suspects murder. “Sanjay, who had attended a dance party, was mercilessly beaten to death and then thrown into the sea,” said Santhosh. Santhosh revealed that Sanjay and his friends had visited a temporary dance club.

“We have video footage of Sanjay at the party. From the footage, we can see someone pulling Sanjay away. Sanjay went missing after that,” Santhosh said.

He added that the details were shared with Anjuna police in Goa. The body was brought back home on Thursday night and cremated in the early hours of Friday.

Sanjay embarked on the trip with Krishnadev, 20, and Jayakrishnan, 20, who were both with his friends and neighbours.

He went missing on the night of December 31 while attending a dance party at Vagator. Krishnadev and Jayakrishnan informed Sanjay’s family about his disappearance.

With the help of the Malayalee Association of Goa, Krishnadev and Jayakrishan filed a complaint with the Goa police, while the family lodged a complaint with the Thalayolaparambu police. Following an extensive search, the body was discovered around 2 am on Thursday morning and Sanjay’s father identified it.

