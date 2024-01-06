Home States Kerala

'Will perform my constitutional duties', says Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

The governor and the state government are at loggerheads and the former had raised objections to the policy addresses prepared by the government twice earlier. 

Published: 06th January 2024 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 03:48 PM

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could be a major relief to the state government, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said that he will perform his constitutional duties, including the policy address in the assembly. He was responding to a question from media persons on Saturday.

"Why should this question be asked? There is no doubt about that. If we respect and if we don't try to trespass into the duties of others, there is no conflict," he said. The governor and the state government are at loggerheads and the former had raised objections to the policy addresses prepared by the government twice earlier. 

Meanwhile, the police thwarted an attempt by the SFI workers to wave a black flag on the governor at Pattom on Saturday morning. The governor had arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport and his travel route to Raj Bhavan was through Pattom.

The police, however, took the workers into custody before the governor passed through the place. The arrested people include SFI district secretary Adarsh. There was a minor scuffle between the police and SFI workers.

