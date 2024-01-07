CPM leaders in Kannur unhappy with police’s handling of issues

M A Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KANNUR: Something is not quite right with the police in the district. Surprisingly, the allegation has come not from the Congress or the BJP, but from the ruling party, the CPM, as some of whose leaders have publicly lashed out against the force. Sidestepping Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who holds the home portfolio, the CPM leaders are insinuating that his political secretary P Sasi’s handling of the police leaves much to be desired.

In the last couple of days, CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan, LDF convenor E P Jayarajan and Kalliasserri MLA M Vijin came out against the police, lambasting the mismanagement of the law-and-order situation which was causing continuous embarrassment to the LDF government.

“It is said that there is a general sentiment among the party leaders in the district over the sloppy handling of matters by the police during the Nava Kerala Sadas. It was the result of the intervention of a certain leader from the district,” said an insider, on condition of anonymity.

Speaking at a meeting held at Madayi on Thursday to explain the position of the party in connection with the ongoing internal strife in Madayi area committee, Jayarajan severely criticised the police. “Had the police been a bit careful, the unruly incidents that occurred here, including the waving of black flags by Congress workers, could have been avoided. The sole responsibility for the fiasco while dealing with the Congress protest here lies with the police department,” said Jayarajan.

It should be noted that the meeting was called to address party workers as many activists had left CPM to join CPI here. Newly elected Madayi area committee secretary V Vinod too trained his guns on the police of Pazhayangadi for aggravating the situation during the Nava Kerala Sadas.

On Thursday, Kalliasserry MLA M Vijin locked horns with Town SI P P Shameel in connection with the protest march of KGNA.

The leaders said that, since the protest was being held peacefully, the police could have handled the issue carefully. But things went sour as both MLA and SI argued in front of the public. Later, Vijin lodged a complaint with the city police commissioner regarding the incident. During the altercation, he was seen saying, ‘Don’t bring shame to the state police’. Again, it was heard that ‘this is the police of Pinarayi Vijayan. Don’t bring shame’.

On Friday, LDF convener E P Jayarajan too came out against the police for mishandling the issue involving Vijin. “There are some police officers with bad character. There are some wrong tendencies among the officers too. We cannot allow the system to go like this. All the problems will be reviewed, including the incidents that took place during the Nava Kerala Sadas,” said E P Jayarajan. “We don’t see that this is the fault of the home department,” he added.

The caution from the leaders is there for all to see, as they absolve the CM of the faults of the police. Still, it is visible to the observers that the leadership in Kannur has become disenchanted with the handling of the police affairs which is controlled by the Chief Minister’s office.

