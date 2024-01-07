Home States Kerala

‘Dead’ man returns home; search on for the real dead

“We have started an investigation to trace the details of the person whose funeral was conducted at Manjathodu by the relatives of Raman Babu,” said the police.

Published: 07th January 2024 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2024 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

An illustration of a dead body

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: A tribal man, whose funeral was conducted by his family members, was found alive on Saturday after he returned home.

According to forest officials, on December 30, a man was found dead on the roadside between Nilakkal and Elavunkal. It was suspected that the body was that of Raman Babu, 75, of Manjathodu Colony, Laha, near Elavunkal. His relatives reached the place and confirmed that it was the body of Raman Babu. Thus the police handed over the body to his relatives after an autopsy and his funeral was held. 

However, on Saturday, Raman Babu’s relative Manu, who is a forest watcher at Kokkathodu forest station in Konni, saw him at Kottampara. 

Then Manu narrated the whole incident to Raman Babu and he reached his home at Manjathodu in Laha. 
“Raman Babu was living in Manjathodu with his son.  Raman Babu did not stay in one place permanently. After leaving his son’s house at Manjathodu, he became a wanderer and his relative Manu spotted him at Kottampara on Saturday morning,” the police said. 

“We have started an investigation to trace the details of the person whose funeral was conducted at Manjathodu by the relatives of Raman Babu,” said the police.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp