‘Dead’ man returns home; search on for the real dead

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: A tribal man, whose funeral was conducted by his family members, was found alive on Saturday after he returned home.

According to forest officials, on December 30, a man was found dead on the roadside between Nilakkal and Elavunkal. It was suspected that the body was that of Raman Babu, 75, of Manjathodu Colony, Laha, near Elavunkal. His relatives reached the place and confirmed that it was the body of Raman Babu. Thus the police handed over the body to his relatives after an autopsy and his funeral was held.

However, on Saturday, Raman Babu’s relative Manu, who is a forest watcher at Kokkathodu forest station in Konni, saw him at Kottampara.

Then Manu narrated the whole incident to Raman Babu and he reached his home at Manjathodu in Laha.

“Raman Babu was living in Manjathodu with his son. Raman Babu did not stay in one place permanently. After leaving his son’s house at Manjathodu, he became a wanderer and his relative Manu spotted him at Kottampara on Saturday morning,” the police said.

“We have started an investigation to trace the details of the person whose funeral was conducted at Manjathodu by the relatives of Raman Babu,” said the police.

