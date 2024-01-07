Home States Kerala

Kerala: Priest’s voice clip against bishop kicks up a row

A press note issued by Nilakkal Diocese said that instead of making an official complaint before Church authorities regarding the issue, the priest raised allegations on television channels.

PATHANAMTHITTA: The voice clip of Father Dr Mathews Vazhakunnam, of Nilakkal Diocese, speaking rudely against Joshua Mar Nichodemos, the Metropolitan of Nilakkal Diocese, has emerged. Following this, the Supreme Head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Mathews III has sought an explanation from him. 

Following this, the council meeting sought an explanation from him. In the voice clip that came out on Saturday in the name of Father Dr Mathews Vazhakunnam, he is heard saying that he was not ready to give an explanation to Joshua Mar Nichodemos and that he has conveyed his stance to Fr Konattu, who is holding an important position in Church.

In the clip, he warned that he would bring out the deeds of  Joshua Mar Nichodemos. He said in the clip that if the Church wants only priests who are into land deals, let it retain them.

