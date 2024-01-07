MM Mani comes out against governor

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Former minister and Udumbanchola MLA M M Mani made disparaging comments against the governor at an LDF meeting held in Idukki. Mani came out against the governor for refusing to give consent to the Land Assignment Amendment Bill passed by the assembly.

“No one should speak at the public function to be held on January 9. The governor is refusing to sign Bills passed by the legislature. Haven’t you all elected the members of the assembly? The Bills were passed by these legislators.

However, the governor has refused to sign them. I believe it is disrespectful to invite such a person to the function,” he said.

The LDF has called a hartal in Idukki on January 9 to mark its protest against the governor.

