Sadas: No plaint should be rejected on flimsy grounds, govt tells officials

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At no stage should a complaint filed at Nava Kerala Sadas be rejected on flimsy grounds, or due to lack of sufficient details or documents, or because the responsibility to take a decision falls on another official. In such a scenario, the official concerned should take the necessary steps to collect sufficient details, thus go the state government’s directives in this regard.

Even as criticism mounts from different corners on the effectiveness of the Nava Kerala Sadas, the state government has initiated steps to ensure time-bound follow-up action on complaints filed during the mega six-week cabinet roll-out. The general administration department has issued a circular directing all departments to come up with designated nodal officers -- both at the state and district levels.

In addition, the government has also designated 14 secretaries to supervise complaint redressal in each district. The secretaries should review the progress of complaint redressal every two weeks and the chief secretary will review the same at the state level once a month. The secretaries given charge are Rani George (Thiruvananthapuram), A Jayathilak (Kollam), A P M Mohammed Haneesh (Pathanamthitta), B Ashok (Alappuzha), Mini Antony (Kottayam), Ashok Kumar Singh (Idukki), Suman Billa (Ernakulam), Tinku Biswal (Thrissur), Sarmila Mary Joseph (Palakkad), Pranab Jyothinath (Malappuram), K Biju (Kozhikode), Puneeth Kumar (Wayanad), Ratan U Kelkar (Kannur) and K R Jyothilal (Kasaragod).

The government directed time-bound action on complaints by district nodal officers. If demands made in complaints received are rejected -- either fully or partially -- the nodal officers should review the same and ensure that the demand was rejected after due verification.

The complainants should be informed of the reason for rejection. If a general decision can be taken on complaints, it should be done. Also if mutual consultation between departments is required, it should be brought to the attention of the district collector. If a complaint needs redressal at the government level, it should be passed on through the department head.

The list of such complaints should be maintained. The circular further directed that regular reviews of the progress of complaint redressal should be made available to the chief minister’s computer cell in addition to the general administration department.

