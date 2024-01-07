Seven more medical colleges in Kerala to get emergency medicine and trauma care wings

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Emergency medicine and trauma care wings will be started in seven more medical colleges in the state, Health Minister Veena George said in a statement on Saturday. They will be launched at the medical colleges in Kollam, Konni, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Manjeri. New posts have been created in these colleges. Each college will get one each post of associate professor and assistant professor and two senior resident posts.

Two new posts of senior residents have been created in the Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode Medical Colleges. Emergency medicine wings will be set up in all other medical colleges in a time-bound manner, she said.

At present, medical colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Kannur have emergency medicine and trauma care wings. The wing is part of the health minister’s quality management initiative to provide expert treatment to accident victims and others requiring emergency care.

Timely treatment can be ensured for people with heart attack, internal bleeding, accidents and poisoning. The wing will function with the coordination of departments of medicine, surgery, orthopaedics and cardiology. Efforts are being taken to set up trauma care and triage facilities at all major medical colleges, Veena said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Emergency medicine and trauma care wings will be started in seven more medical colleges in the state, Health Minister Veena George said in a statement on Saturday. They will be launched at the medical colleges in Kollam, Konni, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Manjeri. New posts have been created in these colleges. Each college will get one each post of associate professor and assistant professor and two senior resident posts. Two new posts of senior residents have been created in the Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode Medical Colleges. Emergency medicine wings will be set up in all other medical colleges in a time-bound manner, she said. At present, medical colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Kannur have emergency medicine and trauma care wings. The wing is part of the health minister’s quality management initiative to provide expert treatment to accident victims and others requiring emergency care.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Timely treatment can be ensured for people with heart attack, internal bleeding, accidents and poisoning. The wing will function with the coordination of departments of medicine, surgery, orthopaedics and cardiology. Efforts are being taken to set up trauma care and triage facilities at all major medical colleges, Veena said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp