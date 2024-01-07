Vandiperiyar sexual assault victim’s father, grandfather stabbed

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The father and the grandfather of the six-year-old child who was raped and murdered in Churakkulam estate in Vandiperiyar suffered grave injuries after being stabbed by the paternal uncle of Arjun Sundar, the accused who was acquitted by the court recently. The police have taken Palraj, a resident of Vandiperiyar, in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, the girl’s father and grandfather, who were given primary medical assistance at the Vandiperiyar CHC, were shifted to the Kottayam Medical College for treatment.

The girl’s father suffered stab injuries on his legs and chest. Apart from the stab injury on the hands, the girl’s grandfather suffered an injury on his head. Their condition is said to be stable.

As per local sources, the incident happened on Saturday morning when the duo was heading to Dharmavali area to attend a funeral there.

When they reached Pasumala Junction, Palraj who was standing there, showed them an obscene gesture. The girl’s father and grandfather got out of their vehicle and questioned the act.

The verbal conflict later turned into a physical fight finally resulting in Palraj stabbing them.

The girl’s father told mediapersons that Palraj had used abusive language against them without any provocation from their side.

Vandiperiyar police have taken Palraj into custody and he is being questioned.

