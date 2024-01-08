Congress poll committee to hold first meeting post Sudhakaran’s return

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The 33-member election committee of the Congress, formed in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, will hold its first meeting after KPCC president K Sudhakaran returns from the US, where he has gone for treatment, on January 17. If the high command asks the state leadership, an online meeting will be held.

The election committee is an extension of the old one formed before the 2021 Kerala assembly elections, with a few changes. The names of late leaders Oommen Chandy and Aryadan Muhammad have been removed, while K V Thomas and P C Chacko have been removed following their ousters from the party. No new members have been added.

Sudhakaran is the committee’s chairman. The panel has A K Antony, Vayalar Ravi, K C Venugopal, V D Satheeshan, Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan, Mullappally Ramachandran, and V M Sudheeran, Kodikkunnil Suresh, Shashi Tharoor, M M Hassan, Benny Behanan, P J Kurien, P P Thankachan, M K Raghavan, Adoor Prakash, T N Prathapan, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, K C Joseph, among others, as its members.

Chennithala seeks probe into ‘dead’ mega projects

T’Puram: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday sought a detailed probe into several of the government’s much-hyped projects, which he said had experienced premature deaths. “Most of the much-hyped projects by the state government like K-FON, Kerala Savari and K-Store have faced premature deaths,” Chennithala said. “The government announces projects without preparation, holds mega inaugural functions and awards contracts violating norms. K-FON, the affordable internet project, was launched by spending close to D1,000 crore. But connections have not been provided to even 10,000 people,” he alleged.

