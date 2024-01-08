Digitalising cattle sector for seamless tracking, higher yields

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala is pioneering an innovative technological initiative aimed at optimising cattle rearing through RFID-tagging of the animals. The real-time tracking of cattle aims to facilitate owners and health authorities in maintaining comprehensive records of the animals’ activities, medical history and breeding habits. The initiative aims to boost milk production in the state and foster the birth of healthy offspring.

As per the plan, the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation, and Technology (KUDSIT), also known as the Digital University of Kerala, will administer compact Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-enabled devices to cows. This cutting-edge technology allows authorities to monitor the animals in real-time and build a comprehensive database. Already, around 60,000 cows in entire Pathanamthitta district have been covered under the initiative.

“This is a model project. The Kerala government is thinking about extending it to the state’s entire cattle population,” KUDSIT Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath told TNIE. “The project primarily aims at seeing how digital technology can be used to make Kerala self-sufficient in milk production. There are a few ways to do this: By bringing in better breeds and increasing the animal’s productivity by ensuring every offspring is superior to the previous breed,” he explained.

Saji said: “Earlier, we had no way of managing a herd book physically. Digitalising the process makes it easy. We have RFID-enabled nearly 60,000 cows in Pathanamthitta. Anything that happens to the cows, whether they are treated for a disease or given feed, will be recorded and geo-tagged. We now know that all those cows are going to give better offspring because we have all the breeding processes managed via a digital system.”

Saji said such initiatives are taking place under the state’s IT policy. The VC said the RFID devices will be under the control of the veterinary department of the animal husbandry department. “We have developed a comprehensive e-health system for animals, just like for humans. This is a very comprehensive enterprise solution,” Saji said. The results will take another one or two years as this initiative has to be linked with the breeding process, he said.

Saji said he expected the project to be extended to cover the entire state. “It has to be. Every farmer has to sign up for this. It’s a small device injected into the cow’s earlobe. The veterinarian can use the reader to get all the details about the cow from the cloud. It’s an interesting model. The national digital livestock mission is looking into it,” Saji said.

