Focus on selection of new archbishop as Synod begins today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The air is thick with expectations and excitement as names of many bishops are doing the rounds on the eve of the week-long Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church to select the new Major Archbishop.

Mar Thomas Tharayil and Mar Joseph Kallarangatt seem to be leading the pack.

Mar Joseph Pamplany and Bishop Sebastian Vaniyapurackal are also being tipped for the top post, while the rebels back Bishop Sebastian Adayanthrath. Bishop Tharayil has a “big advantage” since he is acceptable across all sections. But church insider says it is negated by his age. He is just 51, and “too young” for the high office, they say.

Bishop Kallarangatt, 67, scores on this front, they say. “Bishop Pamplany is also in the race, but his controversial public remarks, including the one that Catholic farmers would vote for BJP if rubber price is hiked, position him at a disadvantage,” says an insider. Now the focus is on Bishop Tharayil and Bishop Kallarangatt.

Mar Kallarangatt is the third Bishop of the Eparchy of Palai. He has published more than 40 scholarly books on Theology and Oriental Liturgy. The Bishop had participated in and presented papers at different theological conferences in and outside the country.

As for Mar Tharayil, he was ordained auxiliary bishop of Changanacherry in 2017. In 2020, he took part in a hunger protest by three Catholic bishops against the government for educational rights. “However, the outcome might be something altogether different,” says another insider.

Meanwhile, an official note from Bishop Vaniyapurackal said the Synod has been called solely to select the new Major Archbishop. “All other issues will be addressed once the new Major Archbishop takes charge. The issues will be deliberated and solutions arrived at in the Synod meeting that will be held as per the rules prescribed,” said the administrator.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: The air is thick with expectations and excitement as names of many bishops are doing the rounds on the eve of the week-long Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church to select the new Major Archbishop. Mar Thomas Tharayil and Mar Joseph Kallarangatt seem to be leading the pack. Mar Joseph Pamplany and Bishop Sebastian Vaniyapurackal are also being tipped for the top post, while the rebels back Bishop Sebastian Adayanthrath. Bishop Tharayil has a “big advantage” since he is acceptable across all sections. But church insider says it is negated by his age. He is just 51, and “too young” for the high office, they say. Bishop Kallarangatt, 67, scores on this front, they say. “Bishop Pamplany is also in the race, but his controversial public remarks, including the one that Catholic farmers would vote for BJP if rubber price is hiked, position him at a disadvantage,” says an insider. Now the focus is on Bishop Tharayil and Bishop Kallarangatt. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Mar Kallarangatt is the third Bishop of the Eparchy of Palai. He has published more than 40 scholarly books on Theology and Oriental Liturgy. The Bishop had participated in and presented papers at different theological conferences in and outside the country. As for Mar Tharayil, he was ordained auxiliary bishop of Changanacherry in 2017. In 2020, he took part in a hunger protest by three Catholic bishops against the government for educational rights. “However, the outcome might be something altogether different,” says another insider. Meanwhile, an official note from Bishop Vaniyapurackal said the Synod has been called solely to select the new Major Archbishop. “All other issues will be addressed once the new Major Archbishop takes charge. The issues will be deliberated and solutions arrived at in the Synod meeting that will be held as per the rules prescribed,” said the administrator. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp