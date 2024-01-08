Guard against attempts to create rift: Samastha prez

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: No one should fall into the trap of those attempting to create a rift in the relationship between Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama and other organisations, Samastha president Syed Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal said on Sunday.

He was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the five-day anniversary conference of Jamia Nooriyya Arabiyya at Pattikkad. During the event, 572 students of Jamia achieved the status of ‘faizy’. “Samastha will maintain relationships with certain organisations. Some individuals are working to create a divide in these relationships. Therefore, it is essential for us not to be ensnared by such traps,” he remarked.

Addressing the Jamia students, Jifri Thangal urged them to concentrate on strengthening unity within the community. “To the scholars, I want to convey one thing. Avoid contributing to any division within the community. Instead, let us focus on initiatives that enhance the unity of the community,” he said.

