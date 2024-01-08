Jr Red Cross members turn pillars of support for Kalolsavam contestants

Rahul Reghu By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Kalolsavam serves as a vibrant platform where various art forms come to life, drawing participation from over 10,000 talented students. Amid the excitement, the pressure on these contestants is palpable. As the participants step into the arena of creativity and competition, the Junior Red Cross (JRC) members -- comprising trained school students functioning as medical emergency responders -- play a crucial role in providing support.

Draped in their distinctive white uniforms, with scarves adorned with the JRC symbol, these dedicated individuals have been a shining presence at the state school arts festival in Kollam from the first day. Their expertise in delivering first aid and managing medical services has become a pillar of support for participants facing health challenges.

“During the competition, many contestants may feel unwell. We administer first aid promptly and alert the medical team,” Karthika Lakshmi, a JRC member, told TNIE. Beyond their medical responsibilities, the JRC members extend their helping hands in various ways during the state festival. Assisting the elderly in reaching venues, providing water to thirsty contestants, and caring for unwell participants are additional services they offer.

“We undergo training in medical emergencies, but our role extends to serving contestants and the audience by offering water and aiding them in reaching specific locations. The key is to stay alert to every situation, as our work spans at least eight hours. Yet, the festival atmosphere and camaraderie with friends and fellow members make it an enjoyable experience,’’ said Sheena, another JRC member. JRC units deployed at each venue consists of around 12 members.

“They are making a significant impact at the state festival with their service. If needed, they willingly extend support beyond their designated work hours,’’ said Vijaya Mahesh, a teacher and JRC trainer at the Government HSS, Kollam.

