KSRTC earns Rs 31.89 cr from Sabarimala services

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has so far sold over 53.38 lakh tickets this Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, generating a revenue of Rs 31.89 crore.

KSRTC’s continuous services from Nilakkal to Pampa and vice-versa are playing an inevitable part in ensuring a smooth pilgrimage for the devotees. As part of Makaravilakku festival on January 15, 800 buses will be deployed to Pampa from various depots, KSRTC Pampa special officer T Sunilkumar told TNIE. Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar visited Pampa and Nilakkal on January 4 and interacted with pilgrims. He also reviewed the department’s arrangements for them.

Devotees can visit the shrine till January 20. The temple will be closed the next day. On January 21, only a representative of the Pandalam palace will be allowed darshan. Sunilkumar said chain services will be available from Pampa to Nilakkal till January 20 night while long distance services will be run from Pampa till early morning of January 21.

KSRTC has operated 1,08,600 chain services between Pampa and Nilakkal so far. Over 25,200 long distance services were also operated from Pampa. With 3,900 services, the highest number of long distance services from Pampa were operated to Chengannur. As many as 2,300 buses travelled to Erumely and over 1,500 services were conducted to the state’s capital.

pilgrim beaten up by cop: min seeks report

Pathanamthitta: Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan on Sunday sought an inquiry report from Sabarimala ADM Suraj Shaji after a 30-year-old pilgrim from Bengaluru was allegedly beaten up by a police man while climbing the holy steps. The pilgrim, Rajesh, was taken to Sannidhanam Government Hospital. The doctors said there were bruises on his back. He left after treatment. The ADM told TNIE that he will submit a report after an inquiry. “I have asked the Sannidhanam SHO to submit a report,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

PATHANAMTHITTA: Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has so far sold over 53.38 lakh tickets this Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, generating a revenue of Rs 31.89 crore. KSRTC’s continuous services from Nilakkal to Pampa and vice-versa are playing an inevitable part in ensuring a smooth pilgrimage for the devotees. As part of Makaravilakku festival on January 15, 800 buses will be deployed to Pampa from various depots, KSRTC Pampa special officer T Sunilkumar told TNIE. Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar visited Pampa and Nilakkal on January 4 and interacted with pilgrims. He also reviewed the department’s arrangements for them. Devotees can visit the shrine till January 20. The temple will be closed the next day. On January 21, only a representative of the Pandalam palace will be allowed darshan. Sunilkumar said chain services will be available from Pampa to Nilakkal till January 20 night while long distance services will be run from Pampa till early morning of January 21. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); KSRTC has operated 1,08,600 chain services between Pampa and Nilakkal so far. Over 25,200 long distance services were also operated from Pampa. With 3,900 services, the highest number of long distance services from Pampa were operated to Chengannur. As many as 2,300 buses travelled to Erumely and over 1,500 services were conducted to the state’s capital. pilgrim beaten up by cop: min seeks report Pathanamthitta: Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan on Sunday sought an inquiry report from Sabarimala ADM Suraj Shaji after a 30-year-old pilgrim from Bengaluru was allegedly beaten up by a police man while climbing the holy steps. The pilgrim, Rajesh, was taken to Sannidhanam Government Hospital. The doctors said there were bruises on his back. He left after treatment. The ADM told TNIE that he will submit a report after an inquiry. “I have asked the Sannidhanam SHO to submit a report,” he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp