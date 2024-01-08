Migration not due to dearth of  opportunities: Kerala LSG Minister M B Rajesh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The migration of people from Kerala to other countries is because they poses skills and not due to a lack of opportunities in the state, said LSG Minister M B Rajesh. The quality of school education in the state and skills training helped them achieve this, he said.

As per the India Skills report 2024, the most preferred work place of educated Indians is Kerala. The Union government had stated in Parliament that 17.5 lakh people quit Indian citizenship and migrated to foreign countries in the last 10 years. The number of Keralites was low in that list, he said.

The minister was speaking after inaugurating Talento 2024, an alumni meeting of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Koushalya Yojana. The minister handed over offer letters to 1,000 people who completed training. As many as 3,000 people who secured jobs through the Yojana attended the programme. Kudumbashree is the state-level nodal agency for the project. So far, 74,124 people have been trained under the project.

Karma Zimpa Bhutia, joint secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, released ‘The Trailblazers’, a book on the success stories of 200 people trained under the Yojana. MLA Kadakampally Surendran, mayor Arya Rajendran, among others, attended.

