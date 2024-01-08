Home States Kerala

Parents of Dr Vandana, killed by a drug-addict, yet to accept govt compensation 

“Government should not decide my daughter’s worth. I lost my only child”, said Dr. Vandana’s father.

Published: 08th January 2024 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2024 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Vandana Das. (File photo)

Dr Vandana Das. (File photo)

By Online Desk

With the Kerala High Court set to deliberate on a request for a CBI probe into the murder of Dr. Vandana Das, the doctor’s family again criticized the Kerala government and said they have not accepted the government’s compensation of Rs 25 lakhs. 

Dr Vandana Das was stabbed to death in May, 2023, by Sandeep, reportedly a drug-addict who was brought to the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital in Kollam by the police for a check-up. Two police personnel who tried to intervene were also attacked and left with serious injuries. 

“We haven't accepted the 25 Lakhs compensation offered by the government,” said Mohandas, Dr. Vandana’s father. 

“Several government officials have contacted us asking us to accept the money. The government should not decide the worth of my daughter’s life. I’ve lost my only child. We are left alone with no one,” he added. 

The incident was followed by allegations around serious lapses from the part of the police when Sandeep was brought in for a medical examination after being taken into custody.  

The parents of the victim also alleged that she was not provided with adequate medical care after the incident which led to her death. The High Court had initiated a suo moto case in this regard. 

Vandana’s family has repeatedly asserted that the investigation is not proper and satisfactory. 

“The mystery surrounding my daughter’s death should be brought to light. We have the right to know what happened. That is why we are pushing for a CBI investigation. My daughter’s soul should be served justice,” he added. 

Mohandas and wife Vasnthakumari approached the High Court of Kerala in July last year asking for a CBI probe into the investigation to unravel the mystery behind their daughter’s murder. The HC will finally hear the petition tomorrow after postponing it 16 times. 
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Vandana Das Kerala health worker compensation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp