Parents of Dr Vandana, killed by a drug-addict, yet to accept govt compensation 

By Online Desk

With the Kerala High Court set to deliberate on a request for a CBI probe into the murder of Dr. Vandana Das, the doctor’s family again criticized the Kerala government and said they have not accepted the government’s compensation of Rs 25 lakhs.

Dr Vandana Das was stabbed to death in May, 2023, by Sandeep, reportedly a drug-addict who was brought to the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital in Kollam by the police for a check-up. Two police personnel who tried to intervene were also attacked and left with serious injuries.

“We haven't accepted the 25 Lakhs compensation offered by the government,” said Mohandas, Dr. Vandana’s father.

“Several government officials have contacted us asking us to accept the money. The government should not decide the worth of my daughter’s life. I’ve lost my only child. We are left alone with no one,” he added.

The incident was followed by allegations around serious lapses from the part of the police when Sandeep was brought in for a medical examination after being taken into custody.

The parents of the victim also alleged that she was not provided with adequate medical care after the incident which led to her death. The High Court had initiated a suo moto case in this regard.

Vandana’s family has repeatedly asserted that the investigation is not proper and satisfactory.

“The mystery surrounding my daughter’s death should be brought to light. We have the right to know what happened. That is why we are pushing for a CBI investigation. My daughter’s soul should be served justice,” he added.

Mohandas and wife Vasnthakumari approached the High Court of Kerala in July last year asking for a CBI probe into the investigation to unravel the mystery behind their daughter’s murder. The HC will finally hear the petition tomorrow after postponing it 16 times.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

With the Kerala High Court set to deliberate on a request for a CBI probe into the murder of Dr. Vandana Das, the doctor’s family again criticized the Kerala government and said they have not accepted the government’s compensation of Rs 25 lakhs. Dr Vandana Das was stabbed to death in May, 2023, by Sandeep, reportedly a drug-addict who was brought to the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital in Kollam by the police for a check-up. Two police personnel who tried to intervene were also attacked and left with serious injuries. “We haven't accepted the 25 Lakhs compensation offered by the government,” said Mohandas, Dr. Vandana’s father. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Several government officials have contacted us asking us to accept the money. The government should not decide the worth of my daughter’s life. I’ve lost my only child. We are left alone with no one,” he added. The incident was followed by allegations around serious lapses from the part of the police when Sandeep was brought in for a medical examination after being taken into custody. The parents of the victim also alleged that she was not provided with adequate medical care after the incident which led to her death. The High Court had initiated a suo moto case in this regard. Vandana’s family has repeatedly asserted that the investigation is not proper and satisfactory. “The mystery surrounding my daughter’s death should be brought to light. We have the right to know what happened. That is why we are pushing for a CBI investigation. My daughter’s soul should be served justice,” he added. Mohandas and wife Vasnthakumari approached the High Court of Kerala in July last year asking for a CBI probe into the investigation to unravel the mystery behind their daughter’s murder. The HC will finally hear the petition tomorrow after postponing it 16 times. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp