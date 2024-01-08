Home States Kerala

Stressed out, many contestants turn to psychosocial support to calm nerves

For they carry the weight of the reputation of the schools they represent and the expectations of peer groups and teachers.

Published: 08th January 2024

Students of Fort Mission HSS, Thiruvananthapuram, competing in the HS category Group Dance at the arts festival on Sunday | BP DEEPU

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A sudden microphone failure or an abrupt halt in music during a stage performance is sure to test the nerves of participants. Already burdened by anxiety over performances and results, some contestants — and their parents — may find the pressure a bit too hot to handle on a competitive platform like the state school arts festival. For they carry the weight of the reputation of the schools they represent and the expectations of peer groups and teachers.

A group of counsellors is a welcome presence near the stage in such situations, offering timely intervention to deal with untoward incidents and stress, calm them down and minimise the impact on their self-confidence and performance.

In Kollam, the District Child Protection Unit and the National Mental Health Programme have deployed nearly 150 counsellors to offer psychosocial support round-the-clock. The services of the counsellors, who are available behind the stages and at separate counters set up nearby, are in high demand. “The students at the state festival — who have come through the school and district-level competitions — are more resilient to setbacks. But we step in when it goes beyond their coping skills,” said Merin Solomon, a counsellor of District Mental Health Programme. 

