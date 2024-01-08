Stressed out, many contestants turn to psychosocial support to calm nerves

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A sudden microphone failure or an abrupt halt in music during a stage performance is sure to test the nerves of participants. Already burdened by anxiety over performances and results, some contestants — and their parents — may find the pressure a bit too hot to handle on a competitive platform like the state school arts festival. For they carry the weight of the reputation of the schools they represent and the expectations of peer groups and teachers.

A group of counsellors is a welcome presence near the stage in such situations, offering timely intervention to deal with untoward incidents and stress, calm them down and minimise the impact on their self-confidence and performance.

In Kollam, the District Child Protection Unit and the National Mental Health Programme have deployed nearly 150 counsellors to offer psychosocial support round-the-clock. The services of the counsellors, who are available behind the stages and at separate counters set up nearby, are in high demand. “The students at the state festival — who have come through the school and district-level competitions — are more resilient to setbacks. But we step in when it goes beyond their coping skills,” said Merin Solomon, a counsellor of District Mental Health Programme.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A sudden microphone failure or an abrupt halt in music during a stage performance is sure to test the nerves of participants. Already burdened by anxiety over performances and results, some contestants — and their parents — may find the pressure a bit too hot to handle on a competitive platform like the state school arts festival. For they carry the weight of the reputation of the schools they represent and the expectations of peer groups and teachers. A group of counsellors is a welcome presence near the stage in such situations, offering timely intervention to deal with untoward incidents and stress, calm them down and minimise the impact on their self-confidence and performance. In Kollam, the District Child Protection Unit and the National Mental Health Programme have deployed nearly 150 counsellors to offer psychosocial support round-the-clock. The services of the counsellors, who are available behind the stages and at separate counters set up nearby, are in high demand. “The students at the state festival — who have come through the school and district-level competitions — are more resilient to setbacks. But we step in when it goes beyond their coping skills,” said Merin Solomon, a counsellor of District Mental Health Programme. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp