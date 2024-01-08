Student police cadets shine at Kalolsavam

Rahul Reghu By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: Donning well-pressed khaki uniforms and gleaming boots, the diligent student police cadets (SPC) are a sprightly presence at the state Kalolsavam. Always on the move to assist the public, these dedicated cadets guide contestants and their parents to venues, receive enquiries and manage crowds. Alongside the state police personnel, the cadets oversee city traffic efficiently, ensuring the routes remain smooth amid the often jam-packed conditions during the arts festival.

Cadet Saranya Kripa, a Class IX student, says that despite the hectic schedule she finds joy in fulfilling her responsibilities. “My role involves assisting contestants and others in locating competition venues. In case of emergencies, we coordinate with medical teams. Alongside the police, we also manage crowds at venues and parking areas.

While our duty lasts for two hours, it can be intense. But we cherish the experience as an opportunity to serve people with friends and classmates,” she says. Each venue has approximately 80 student police cadets, with an equal number of boys and girls. Large crowds are commonplace at the state festival, necessitating the cadets’ alertness and trained response.

“We keep a watchful eye to alert police officials promptly in case there is an issue,” says Reshmi A R. According to the police, the cadets are assigned diverse duties, ranging from guiding and aiding contestants and parents at schools to controlling traffic at key junctions.

Lekha S, a senior police officer stationed at the state Kalolsavam, emphasises the importance of the involvement of student police cadets. “The reality is that the number of police officials is insufficient to manage such crowds. That’s why these cadets are assigned various responsibilities, providing them with hands-on experience during festivals. This not only equips them to handle pressure but also aids the police in maintaining law and order,” the officer said.

Capex Cashew stall opened at main venue

Kollam: Capex has opened a cashew stall at the main venue of the state school youth festival. Kollam MLA Mukesh performed the first sale. The stall offers a variety of cashew nuts in different sizes, and the public can purchase them at a 35% discount. Capex managing director Shirish Keshavan, commercial manager Santhosh Kumar, and others attended the function.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOLLAM: Donning well-pressed khaki uniforms and gleaming boots, the diligent student police cadets (SPC) are a sprightly presence at the state Kalolsavam. Always on the move to assist the public, these dedicated cadets guide contestants and their parents to venues, receive enquiries and manage crowds. Alongside the state police personnel, the cadets oversee city traffic efficiently, ensuring the routes remain smooth amid the often jam-packed conditions during the arts festival. Cadet Saranya Kripa, a Class IX student, says that despite the hectic schedule she finds joy in fulfilling her responsibilities. “My role involves assisting contestants and others in locating competition venues. In case of emergencies, we coordinate with medical teams. Alongside the police, we also manage crowds at venues and parking areas. While our duty lasts for two hours, it can be intense. But we cherish the experience as an opportunity to serve people with friends and classmates,” she says. Each venue has approximately 80 student police cadets, with an equal number of boys and girls. Large crowds are commonplace at the state festival, necessitating the cadets’ alertness and trained response. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We keep a watchful eye to alert police officials promptly in case there is an issue,” says Reshmi A R. According to the police, the cadets are assigned diverse duties, ranging from guiding and aiding contestants and parents at schools to controlling traffic at key junctions. Lekha S, a senior police officer stationed at the state Kalolsavam, emphasises the importance of the involvement of student police cadets. “The reality is that the number of police officials is insufficient to manage such crowds. That’s why these cadets are assigned various responsibilities, providing them with hands-on experience during festivals. This not only equips them to handle pressure but also aids the police in maintaining law and order,” the officer said. Capex Cashew stall opened at main venue Kollam: Capex has opened a cashew stall at the main venue of the state school youth festival. Kollam MLA Mukesh performed the first sale. The stall offers a variety of cashew nuts in different sizes, and the public can purchase them at a 35% discount. Capex managing director Shirish Keshavan, commercial manager Santhosh Kumar, and others attended the function. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp