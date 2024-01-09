Forest officials demand CB probe into mob attack

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Three Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs), who were attacked by a mob at Mankulam, a hamlet bordering Idukki and Ernakulam districts, have urged top officials to seek a crime branch probe into the incident. Mankulam DFO Subhash K B, Ernakulam flying squad DFO Manu Satyan and Munnar Assistant Conservator of Forest Job Neiyamparambil were attacked when they visited the area on January 4 to probe an alleged encroachment by Mankulam block panchayat on forest land.

“Some resort owners and tour operators have been organising illegal off-roading events near Perumbankuthu waterfalls. As five youngsters drowned in the river in February and March 2023, I recommended the collector to ban off-roading in the area,” Subhash told TNIE.

He said last December, some people approached the High Court and got an order allowing entry for outsiders on the Ilamblassery-Kurathykudy-Perumbankuthu road, which is used only by tribals in the area.

“After the road was opened to the public, they invited YouTubers and gave wide publicity to the road as an off-roading destination. However, the government moved court and got the order cancelled. I have been receiving death threats since,” Subhash said. He alleged illegal settlers have been trying to scuttle the settlement survey which is under progress.

“Mankulam panchayat has built a pavilion on forest land at Anakulam while the block panchayat has built a pavilion on the riverbed at the waterfalls. Both are on forest land,” he said.

Subhash said the Ernakulam flying squad DFO and Kuttampuzha range officer had gone to probe the violation at Perumbankuthu on January 4.

“I was in talks with the Munnar ACF in connection with the recovery of four elephant tusks from Kurathikudi. We rushed to Perumbankuthu after receiving a call from the Kuttampuzha range officer. He said the panchayat members have besieged them and destroyed Mahazar,” Subhash recalled.

When Subhash and Job reached the spot, the panchayat members allegedly tried to assault them. “Suddenly, panchayat vice-president Bipin Joseph fell and was shifted to the hospital in an ambulance. We left immediately. However, a mob stopped us at Mankulam junction and started assaulting us with clubs. They said we assaulted Bipin. They damaged three jeeps and tried to set us on fire. We were taken hostage for two hours. Munnar DySP came to the spot and rescued us,” Subhash said.

Meanwhile, Bipin alleged the DFOs pushed him down during an altercation. “I was injured and was hospitalised. They assaulted three other members too. We don’t know what happened at Mankulam as it were local residents who stopped the DFOs. We have no role in the incident,” he said.

Kerala Independent Farmers Association Mankulam area coordinator Robin Philip said forest officers assaulted the panchayat leaders, creating tension in the area.

“We have approached the High Court demanding to reopen the Old Aluva-Munnar road. After that, forest authorities destroyed a British era milestone in the forest. They are forging cases against residents,” he alleged.

STRICT ACTION SOUGHT

Additional principal chief forest conservator P Pukazhendi has written to the DGP and chief secretary seeking stringent action against those who attacked the IFS officers

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Three Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs), who were attacked by a mob at Mankulam, a hamlet bordering Idukki and Ernakulam districts, have urged top officials to seek a crime branch probe into the incident. Mankulam DFO Subhash K B, Ernakulam flying squad DFO Manu Satyan and Munnar Assistant Conservator of Forest Job Neiyamparambil were attacked when they visited the area on January 4 to probe an alleged encroachment by Mankulam block panchayat on forest land. “Some resort owners and tour operators have been organising illegal off-roading events near Perumbankuthu waterfalls. As five youngsters drowned in the river in February and March 2023, I recommended the collector to ban off-roading in the area,” Subhash told TNIE. He said last December, some people approached the High Court and got an order allowing entry for outsiders on the Ilamblassery-Kurathykudy-Perumbankuthu road, which is used only by tribals in the area. “After the road was opened to the public, they invited YouTubers and gave wide publicity to the road as an off-roading destination. However, the government moved court and got the order cancelled. I have been receiving death threats since,” Subhash said. He alleged illegal settlers have been trying to scuttle the settlement survey which is under progress. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Mankulam panchayat has built a pavilion on forest land at Anakulam while the block panchayat has built a pavilion on the riverbed at the waterfalls. Both are on forest land,” he said. Subhash said the Ernakulam flying squad DFO and Kuttampuzha range officer had gone to probe the violation at Perumbankuthu on January 4. “I was in talks with the Munnar ACF in connection with the recovery of four elephant tusks from Kurathikudi. We rushed to Perumbankuthu after receiving a call from the Kuttampuzha range officer. He said the panchayat members have besieged them and destroyed Mahazar,” Subhash recalled. When Subhash and Job reached the spot, the panchayat members allegedly tried to assault them. “Suddenly, panchayat vice-president Bipin Joseph fell and was shifted to the hospital in an ambulance. We left immediately. However, a mob stopped us at Mankulam junction and started assaulting us with clubs. They said we assaulted Bipin. They damaged three jeeps and tried to set us on fire. We were taken hostage for two hours. Munnar DySP came to the spot and rescued us,” Subhash said. Meanwhile, Bipin alleged the DFOs pushed him down during an altercation. “I was injured and was hospitalised. They assaulted three other members too. We don’t know what happened at Mankulam as it were local residents who stopped the DFOs. We have no role in the incident,” he said. Kerala Independent Farmers Association Mankulam area coordinator Robin Philip said forest officers assaulted the panchayat leaders, creating tension in the area. “We have approached the High Court demanding to reopen the Old Aluva-Munnar road. After that, forest authorities destroyed a British era milestone in the forest. They are forging cases against residents,” he alleged. STRICT ACTION SOUGHT Additional principal chief forest conservator P Pukazhendi has written to the DGP and chief secretary seeking stringent action against those who attacked the IFS officers Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp