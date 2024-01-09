Kannur champs, edges Kozhikode by 3 points

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Kannur emerged champions of the Kerala School Kalolsavam, the five-day cultural extravaganza that concluded on Monday amid the looming threat of heavy rain.

The district secured 952 gold points to win their fourth title, barely edging past defending champions Kozhikode which followed closely with 949 points. Palakkad secured third position with 938 points.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement as actor Mammootty graced the stage. Every word he uttered was followed by thunderous applause from the crowd.

In his address, Mammootty emphasised that the state arts festival serves as a dynamic platform for individuals to discover and showcase their talents. “Whether you win or lose is secondary; what matters is the exposure your talent receives. Every participant here will find doors opening to more opportunities in future. Kalolsavam is a space where hundreds of competitions unfold, transcending any discrimination between students,” Mammootty said.

BSS Gurukulam HSS from Palakkad’s Alathur claimed the top spot among schools with 249 points, followed by Carmel HSS in Thiruvananthapuram with 116 points. A total of 12,107 students participated in 239 events over the five days of the festival.

