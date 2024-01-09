Home States Kerala

Kannur champs, edges Kozhikode by 3 points

The district secured 952 gold points to win their fourth title, barely edging past defending champions Kozhikode which followed closely with 949 points. Palakkad secured third position with 938 points

Published: 09th January 2024 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2024 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

The Kannur district team celebrating after emerging winner in the State School Arts Festival. The district secured 952 points to win the title | PICS: Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Kannur emerged champions of the Kerala School Kalolsavam, the five-day cultural extravaganza that concluded on Monday amid the looming threat of heavy rain. 

The district secured 952 gold points to win their fourth title, barely edging past defending champions Kozhikode which followed closely with 949 points. Palakkad secured third position with 938 points.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement as actor Mammootty graced the stage. Every word he uttered was followed by thunderous applause from the crowd. 

In his address, Mammootty emphasised that the state arts festival serves as a dynamic platform for individuals to discover and showcase their talents. “Whether you win or lose is secondary; what matters is the exposure your talent receives. Every participant here will find doors opening to more opportunities in future. Kalolsavam is a space where hundreds of competitions unfold, transcending any discrimination between students,” Mammootty said.

BSS Gurukulam HSS from Palakkad’s Alathur claimed the top spot among schools with 249 points, followed by Carmel HSS in Thiruvananthapuram with 116 points. A total of 12,107 students participated in 239 events over the five days of the festival.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
62nd Kerala School Kalolsavam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp