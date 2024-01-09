Karnataka’s Ram temple celebration move puts Congress in fix

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If the Congress had benefited politically from the Sabarimala temple controversy in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the state, the controversy Ram temple has put the party on the other side of the spectrum when the 2024 Lok Sabha polls is just round the corner.

The Congress-led Karnataka government’s decision to hold state-sponsored rituals in temples on January 22 to celebrate the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has put the party’s Kerala unit in a fix. Many Congress leaders fear the CPM will end up the beneficiary of these developments.

Most of the 18 Congress MPs from the state, who are expected to contest the next general elections, are unhappy with the developments and the central leadership’s silence on the subject.

“In the 2019 parliament elections, which were held in an atmosphere of protests against the Supreme Court verdict permitting women’s entry to the Sabarimala temple, the Congress emerged victorious as we could convert the sentiments of the Hindu community into votes. However, our silence on the Ram temple will cost us dearly. The CPM has already sent signals to the Muslim community by declaring its decision not to attend the ceremony. And the BJP has raised the Congress state leadership’s apathy towards Hindus,” a Congress MP told TNIE.

G Balachandran, a former president of the Alappuzha district unit and the party’s cultural organisation ‘Samskara Sahithi’, has warned that unless the state Congress decides in favour of Ram there will be a backlash. “The Sri Ram temple and Ram are India’s heritage. This will bring unity to India. It is not right to make a wrong decision for votes. Congress should take a position with Ram,” he said.

According to political analysts, as long as the BJP is unable to gain votes from the Hindu majority to register a win, the votes will go to the Left’s poll box in the new situation.

“The Congress is in a precarious position as it cannot antagonise either the Hindu community or the Muslim community,” political analyst M N Pearson said.

He pointed out the Congress’ politics has always been “half-Hindu religious”. “It did well earlier as there was no BJP or Shiv Sena to cash in on the majoritarian votes. However, once the hardline Hindutva forces emerged, the Congress suffered losses. This is the first time the Congress is facing a Hindu crisis in Kerala,” Pearson said.

Despite TNIE’s repeated attempts for a comment, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan did not respond.

The Congress was already in a fix over a lack of clarity on the part of the national leadership on participation in the Ram temple consecration ceremony, given the apprehension of hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community.

Though the Muslim League’s strategic intervention of terming the Ram temple issue non-political did help the Congress, the worry of a probable electoral backlash persists. And that has reflected in the statements of three former Congress state presidents who have called for a decision, which in turn prompted the central leadership to instruct state units not to make independent decisions until the party takes a call on the issue.

