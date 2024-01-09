Kerala: Ruling LDF's hartal begins ahead of Governor's visit to Idukki

By PTI

IDUKKI: A dawn-to-dusk hartal announced by the ruling Left Democratic Front against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's refusal to give his assent to the Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill 2023 began here on Tuesday.

Many shops remained closed and the number of vehicles on the roads was comparatively less in the high-range district in the initial hours of the hartal.

The hartal called by the ruling front assumes significance in the wake of Governor Khan's arrival in the district to attend a function of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (Kerala traders organisation) at Thodupuzha here Tuesday morning.

The LDF had earlier announced a march to Raj Bhavan on January 9 after which the Governor reportedly agreed to attend a function of the 'Samiti', an umbrella organisation of the traders, at Thodupuzha.

Following the Governor's decision, the CPI (M)-led ruling front announced a hartal in the district on the same day.

Adding fuel to the tussle between Khan and the LDF government, senior CPI(M) leader and former minister from Idukki, M M Mani had allegedly verbally abused him for not giving assent to the Bill.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) has already made it clear that they would stage a protest against Khan during his visit to the district.

They also put up banners in many places that say "Sanghi Governor not welcome here."

The Kerala Government passed the bill in the Legislative Assembly on September 14, 2023, taking the decades-long demand of the people of Idukki into consideration.

The farmers' groups and certain religious organisations earlier demanded unconditional use of assigned land in the hilly district. The amendment will empower the government to regulate the use of public land allotted for building dwellings and farming.

Earlier, some right-wing outfits had urged the Governor to avoid giving his assent alleging that the bill was aimed at regularising the unauthorised construction and land defacement activities taking place in the ecologically sensitive Munnar area.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

IDUKKI: A dawn-to-dusk hartal announced by the ruling Left Democratic Front against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's refusal to give his assent to the Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill 2023 began here on Tuesday. Many shops remained closed and the number of vehicles on the roads was comparatively less in the high-range district in the initial hours of the hartal. The hartal called by the ruling front assumes significance in the wake of Governor Khan's arrival in the district to attend a function of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (Kerala traders organisation) at Thodupuzha here Tuesday morning.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The LDF had earlier announced a march to Raj Bhavan on January 9 after which the Governor reportedly agreed to attend a function of the 'Samiti', an umbrella organisation of the traders, at Thodupuzha. Following the Governor's decision, the CPI (M)-led ruling front announced a hartal in the district on the same day. Adding fuel to the tussle between Khan and the LDF government, senior CPI(M) leader and former minister from Idukki, M M Mani had allegedly verbally abused him for not giving assent to the Bill. The Students' Federation of India (SFI) has already made it clear that they would stage a protest against Khan during his visit to the district. They also put up banners in many places that say "Sanghi Governor not welcome here." The Kerala Government passed the bill in the Legislative Assembly on September 14, 2023, taking the decades-long demand of the people of Idukki into consideration. The farmers' groups and certain religious organisations earlier demanded unconditional use of assigned land in the hilly district. The amendment will empower the government to regulate the use of public land allotted for building dwellings and farming. Earlier, some right-wing outfits had urged the Governor to avoid giving his assent alleging that the bill was aimed at regularising the unauthorised construction and land defacement activities taking place in the ecologically sensitive Munnar area. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp