No evidence to prove cop beat up pilgrim: Report

PATHANAMTHITTA: Sabarimala Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Suraj Shaji on Monday submitted a report to Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan in connection with the alleged beating of a pilgrim by a police officer at the temple. As per the report, no evidence to prove the claim was found when the CCTV visuals were checked. Rajesh S, 30, a resident of Kasturba Nagar, Bengaluru, was allegedly smacked by a police officer on the back while he was climbing the holy steps on Sunday. He was later taken to the Sannidhanam Government Hospital by his relatives.

Rajesh told TNIE on Monday that the policeman smacked him while he was climbing the fourth holy step with his sister and his brother’s children. “He beat me around five times with his hands. I was helping my brother’s child climb the steps at the time.

After having darshan, I went to the hospital as I had severe pain and marks on my back. The health workers gave me an injection and tablets. I have lodged a complaint with the Devaswom Board against the police. This was my ninth visit to Sabarimala and I will continue to come to the shrine,” said Rajesh, who is a driver by profession.

Following the incident, the minister directed the Sabarimala ADM to submit a report after conducting an inquiry into the incident on Sunday.

However, Sannidhanam SHO T Sumesh also refuted Rajesh’s allegation. “I checked all the CCTV visuals of the holy steps and could not see any of the policemen beating Rajesh. The officers were only helping the devotees climb the steps faster. We have not received a complaint regarding the issue from Rajesh either,” he said.

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities said there was a bruise on Rajesh’s back and he left the hospital after treatment.

