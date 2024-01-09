Orthodox priest suspended from Church duties for defaming Nilakkal metropolitan 

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, the supreme head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC), has suspended Fr Mathews Vazhakunnam from all ecclesiastical duties pending investigation over his derogatory remarks against Dr Joshua Mar Nicodimos, the Metropolitan of Nilakkal diocese.

The Catholicos, who summoned to Fr Vazhakunnam to the Catholicate Palace, said the latter has been removed from all Church-related positions in view of him dishonouring and challenging Joshua Mar Nicodimos through social media and raising serious allegations against a priest during discussions on television channels.

He said such reprehensible and insolent behaviour from a person who should have been absolutely exemplary as a priest and teacher, is extremely deplorable.

“Not only did members of the Church, but even the public, listen with astonishment to this heinous act committed by a priest who was supposed to guide the Church’s children. While it is acceptable to take ecclesiastical or legal action to file a complaint against a fellow priest, publicly accusing someone during a television discussion is inappropriate for a disciplined priest. For these reasons, Fr Vazhakunnam has been suspended from all duties related to priesthood until the investigation committee submits its report,” stated the Catholicos.

Meanwhile, the Catholicos appointed Episcopal Synod secretary Dr Yohanon Mar Chrysostamos Metropolitan, Fr V M Abraham Vazhakkal, and K K Thomas to address recent complaints arising from Nilakkal diocese. They have been given a month to investigate and submit a report.

