Home States Kerala

Secretariat March violence: Youth Congress state president in police custody

The police have also registered a case against Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, making him the first accused in connection with the violence during the Secretariat March.

Published: 09th January 2024 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2024 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Police use water cannons to disperse Youth Congress workers who staged a protest in Kochi. | A Sanesh

Image used for representation. (Photo | A Sanesh)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Youth Congress Kerala state president Rahul Mamkootathil has been taken into custody by the police in connection with the recent violent protest during the Secretariat March organised by the outfit last month, police sources said here on Tuesday.

Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment police took him into custody from his residence in Pathanamthitta district in the early hours of Tuesday, they said.

The protest was organised to highlight alleged atrocities against Youth Congress workers during the state government's Nava Kerala Sadas programme led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The police have also registered a case against Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, making him the first accused in connection with the violence during the Secretariat March.

The Congress leader has been charged under non-bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly attacking the police and participating in the destruction of public property during the march on December 21.

Around 300 Youth Congress activists, including Mamkootathil, former president Shafi Parambil (MLA) and M Vincent (MLA), have also been implicated in connection with the incident.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Mamkootathil Youth Congress arrest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp