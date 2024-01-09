Secretariat March violence: Youth Congress state president in police custody

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Youth Congress Kerala state president Rahul Mamkootathil has been taken into custody by the police in connection with the recent violent protest during the Secretariat March organised by the outfit last month, police sources said here on Tuesday.

Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment police took him into custody from his residence in Pathanamthitta district in the early hours of Tuesday, they said.

The protest was organised to highlight alleged atrocities against Youth Congress workers during the state government's Nava Kerala Sadas programme led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The police have also registered a case against Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, making him the first accused in connection with the violence during the Secretariat March.

The Congress leader has been charged under non-bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly attacking the police and participating in the destruction of public property during the march on December 21.

Around 300 Youth Congress activists, including Mamkootathil, former president Shafi Parambil (MLA) and M Vincent (MLA), have also been implicated in connection with the incident.

