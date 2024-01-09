Ultimately we all are Hindus: DKS on Karnataka’s Ram temple celebration move

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Monday defended his government’s decision to hold special poojas on January 22 to celebrate consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“Ultimately we all are Hindus,” he told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, while replying to a query on the Karnataka government’s decision.

Sivakumar was in the state capital to take part in the N Ramachandran Foundation award ceremony. He pointed out that the Ram temple is not a private property.

“This is a country where we believe in all religions, all castes and all gods. We respect the sentiments of the people,” he said.

When asked about the Congress high command’s decision on participating in the consecration ceremony, Shivakumar said the central leadership will take a decision soon. He also blamed the BJP government for playing politics over Ayodhya.

“They (BJP government) are picking and choosing the leaders. There are so many chief ministers and leaders in this country. It (Ram temple) is not a private property. It is a public property. Every religion and symbol does not belong to any individual,” he said.

To another question on BJP’s allegation that the Karnataka government has been indulging in minority appeasement, he said: “We (Karnataka government) have a minority department and a Hindu religious department,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Monday defended his government’s decision to hold special poojas on January 22 to celebrate consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. “Ultimately we all are Hindus,” he told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, while replying to a query on the Karnataka government’s decision. Sivakumar was in the state capital to take part in the N Ramachandran Foundation award ceremony. He pointed out that the Ram temple is not a private property. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “This is a country where we believe in all religions, all castes and all gods. We respect the sentiments of the people,” he said. When asked about the Congress high command’s decision on participating in the consecration ceremony, Shivakumar said the central leadership will take a decision soon. He also blamed the BJP government for playing politics over Ayodhya. “They (BJP government) are picking and choosing the leaders. There are so many chief ministers and leaders in this country. It (Ram temple) is not a private property. It is a public property. Every religion and symbol does not belong to any individual,” he said. To another question on BJP’s allegation that the Karnataka government has been indulging in minority appeasement, he said: “We (Karnataka government) have a minority department and a Hindu religious department,” he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp