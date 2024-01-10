Express impact: Destitute gets lease of life as TNIE pic goes viral

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A poignant shot of human misery captured by TNIE chief photographer T P Sooraj has helped bring solace to a destitute. The photo published on January 5 showed a man lying on the street in front of the KSRTC bus stand in Thrissur. One could count each bone in his body as he had been starving for long. There were also bleeding wounds on his leg.

As the photo went viral on WhatsApp groups, Theruvoram Murugan, a social worker, came forward to take care of the man — identified as Mahesh Iyyer, who had a decent job in Mumbai — and shifted him to the Alappuzha medical college on Monday.

Theruvoram Murugan looks on as a member of his team gives water to Mahesh Iyyer. Mahesh was later shifted to the hospital

Mahesh lost his job during the pandemic and returned to his hometown, Chalakudy. While searching for a new job, he lost his mother. The unprecedented setbacks threw Mahesh into depression. He left home in search of a job in Thrissur, but to no avail. Ultimately, he had to take refuge on the streets.

“It has been six months since he became a destitute,” Murugan said. “Seeing his condition, some people helped him with money while some gave food. But he suffered severe malnutrition over time. The wounds on the leg are because of the mouse bites he suffered while sleeping on the wayside. It will take time to recover from the wounds. We will be moving the court to get Mahesh in our custody so he can be taken care of.”

Murugan and his team have contacted Town East police in Thrissur and Chalakudy police to know if Mahesh has any relatives in his hometown. “It will be good if anyone identifies him and comes forward to take care of him once his wounds heal,” he said.

Photographer Sooraj said though the person’s face could not be seen in the photo, it was the pathetic condition of his body and the place where he was lying that prompted him to click the picture. The photograph also brought out the plight of hundreds of people who are forced to lead a miserable life on the streets across the state.

