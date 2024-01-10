Heavy rush: Handrail near Sabarimala sreekovil collapses

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The handrail near the sreekovil of Sabarimala temple collapsed on Tuesday following the heavy rush of pilgrims. Though some pilgrims fell, none of them were injured in the incident. It was the handrail of the flyover leading to the sreekovil that collapsed around 12.30 pm.

After the temple was opened for Makaravilakku festival on December 30, the temple witnessed a heavy rush of pilgrims. An average of one lakh devotees have been visiting the temple daily since then.

At the same time, elaborate arrangements are being made in connection with the Thiruvabharanam procession. The three-day procession carrying the Thiruvabharanam to be adorned on the idol of Lord Ayyappa during the Makaravilakku ceremony on January 15, will begin its journey from Pandalam Valiya Koyikkal Sree Dharma Sastha Temple on January 13.

District Collector A Shibu reviewed the arrangements being made for the procession at Pandalam on Monday. He said that all the arrangements should be completed in a time-bound manner. He said that the work on clearing the forest paths through which the procession will pass should be completed by January 10. District police chief V Ajith said that a special police team, including women police officers, will be deployed to ensure protection for the procession. “Police teams will be deployed on the route through which the procession passes,” he said.

A team including the executive magistrate will accompany the procession. Necessary traffic arrangements will be made at Pandalam. Ajith said that adequate arrangements will be made at the places through which the procession passes to avoid traffic blocks.

The preparations being made by police, health, transport and forest departments for the smooth conduct of the procession were reviewed in the meeting. The health department will set up a special medical team with an ambulance. The forest department will depute the elephant squad along with the procession. Adequate drinking water supply facilities and temporary toilets will be provided at transit points. Preparations have been completed at the inns at Laha and Vadasserikkara.

Officials of the departments said that necessary warning boards have been put up at the bath ghats. PWD has cleared the roads, built temporary bridges and installed street lights on the way.

Govt refutes allegations of assault on pilgrim

Kochi: The state government has refuted the allegations of a policeman hitting a Sabarimala pilgrim on the back several times while climbing the holy steps. The government pleader informed the court that the station house officer verified the CCTV footage at Pathinettampadi and found the occurrence of no such incident at Pathinettampadi. The investigation by the Executive Magistrate at Sannidhanam has been progressing. The court directed to produce the report of the Executive Magistrate on January 12. Meanwhile, the court directed the superintending engineer, Public Health Circle, Pathanamthitta, to take necessary action to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply at Nilakkal.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

PATHANAMTHITTA: The handrail near the sreekovil of Sabarimala temple collapsed on Tuesday following the heavy rush of pilgrims. Though some pilgrims fell, none of them were injured in the incident. It was the handrail of the flyover leading to the sreekovil that collapsed around 12.30 pm. After the temple was opened for Makaravilakku festival on December 30, the temple witnessed a heavy rush of pilgrims. An average of one lakh devotees have been visiting the temple daily since then. At the same time, elaborate arrangements are being made in connection with the Thiruvabharanam procession. The three-day procession carrying the Thiruvabharanam to be adorned on the idol of Lord Ayyappa during the Makaravilakku ceremony on January 15, will begin its journey from Pandalam Valiya Koyikkal Sree Dharma Sastha Temple on January 13. District Collector A Shibu reviewed the arrangements being made for the procession at Pandalam on Monday. He said that all the arrangements should be completed in a time-bound manner. He said that the work on clearing the forest paths through which the procession will pass should be completed by January 10. District police chief V Ajith said that a special police team, including women police officers, will be deployed to ensure protection for the procession. “Police teams will be deployed on the route through which the procession passes,” he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A team including the executive magistrate will accompany the procession. Necessary traffic arrangements will be made at Pandalam. Ajith said that adequate arrangements will be made at the places through which the procession passes to avoid traffic blocks. The preparations being made by police, health, transport and forest departments for the smooth conduct of the procession were reviewed in the meeting. The health department will set up a special medical team with an ambulance. The forest department will depute the elephant squad along with the procession. Adequate drinking water supply facilities and temporary toilets will be provided at transit points. Preparations have been completed at the inns at Laha and Vadasserikkara. Officials of the departments said that necessary warning boards have been put up at the bath ghats. PWD has cleared the roads, built temporary bridges and installed street lights on the way. Govt refutes allegations of assault on pilgrim Kochi: The state government has refuted the allegations of a policeman hitting a Sabarimala pilgrim on the back several times while climbing the holy steps. The government pleader informed the court that the station house officer verified the CCTV footage at Pathinettampadi and found the occurrence of no such incident at Pathinettampadi. The investigation by the Executive Magistrate at Sannidhanam has been progressing. The court directed to produce the report of the Executive Magistrate on January 12. Meanwhile, the court directed the superintending engineer, Public Health Circle, Pathanamthitta, to take necessary action to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply at Nilakkal. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp