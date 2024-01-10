I am not a rubber stamp to work according to anyone’s interest: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Alleging some were trying to pressure him into signing the Kerala Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill passed last year, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday said he was not a rubber stamp to work according to anyone’s interest.

Khan was speaking after inaugurating the Karunya Family Welfare Scheme of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) at Thodupuzha in Idukki. The governor reached Idukki amid high security and intense protests, with the LDF district committee organising a march to the Raj Bhavan against his refusal to sign the Bill. The Left front had also given the call for a district-wide hartal in Idukki on the day against his decision to attend the KVVES function.

Addressing the event, Khan said though he had sent letters to the government three times seeking explanation on the Bill passed by the assembly last year, he was yet to received any response. “Some are trying to get it done through pressure, but I am not a rubber stamp to work according to the interest of anyone belonging to any particular party,” Khan said, adding that he had the responsibility to protect and safeguard the interest of the people of the state. Saying protests never scared him, Khan maintained that he would continue executing his responsibilities as a social servant even if people waved black flags at him.

“I received five death threats between 1985 and 1990. In 1990, I was hit on the head with an iron rod. I never got scared then. Why should I be afraid now, at the age of 72?” Khan said. He said he was a social servant and never compromised on his stand. “Even if anyone from any party tries to block me, I will execute my responsibilities,” he said.

Khan reached Thodupuzha around 11.15am. SFI, Kerala Youth Front and DYFI workers waved black flags and protest banners at his convoy at various points between the district border and Thodupuzha. Meanwhile, police blocked protesters who tried to approach his convoy and also stopped SFI workers carrying ‘Go Back Governor’ banners from marching to the venue of the KVVES event. On his return around noon, Khan stepped out of his vehicle and exchanged pleasantries with the public at Thodupuzha town.

Meanwhile, KVVES Idukki district president Sunny Paimbilli said they would provide maximum support to the governor for remaining steadfast despite facing protests from various sides. “KVVES had shown leaders including K Karunakaran that it won’t be afraid of bugbears. We don’t want to fight the government. We would like to continue cooperating with it,” Sunny said. He said the event was fixed on the date intimated by Khan’s office. Sunny said KVVES did not find the governor at fault for signing the Bill. It is the government which should provide clarity on the Bill, he added.

Shops stay closed

Shops and business establishments remained closed and public transportation stayed off the road in Idukki in the view of the district-wide hartal called by the LDF. The movement of private vehicles was not affected.

