KMRL plans underground station at Kochi airport  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Giving a clear indication that the stretch to the Kochi airport is on, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) on Tuesday said it is considering an underground station at the airport in the phase-3 corridor proposed between Aluva and Angamaly.

The comprehensive mobility plan (CMP), prepared by the Urban Mass Transit Company, has recommended extending phase-3 from the Kochi airport to Angamaly. The mobility plan pointed out that the Aluva-Angamaly metro corridor with an airport link will provide direct connectivity from major nodes such as Tripunithura, Kakkanad and Angamaly to the airport.

“Though most portions of the Aluva-Angamaly corridor are planned as elevated lines, we are exploring the possibility of having an underground station at the airport to facilitate easy commute for passengers. This will also avoid land acquisition in the area,” said KMRL managing director Loknath Behera. “The decision was made following the CMP report and technical study conducted by experts.

The detailed project report will be modified and submitted to the government for approval,” he said. Behera pointed out that other cities such as Delhi and Agra have underground metros and stations. “We should also have it,” he said. Once this metro line becomes operational, flyers will be able to check in their baggage from any metro station to the airport, he said.

Plan for conventional metro in capital

On the Thiruvananthapuram Metro project, Behera said the new CMP suggested a conventional metro instead of the light metro as proposed earlier. The proposal is based on the projected Peak Hour Peak Direction Traffic (PHPDT) data of 19,747 riders for the horizon year 2051. “As per the policy, a light metro is not possible.

The DPR consultant Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has submitted the final alignment of the CMP-recommended corridors from Technocity to Pallichal via Nemon (27.4km) and Kazhakoottam to Killipalam via Eanchakkal (14.7km).

An underground section from Eanchakkal to Killpalam is also included in the proposed alignment,” said Behera. A total of 37 stations are identified in these two corridors, with a maintenance depot and yard at Pallipuram. “The land requirement for the stations and curves in the alignment are being analysed by the DMRC in consultation with KMRL and the National Highway Authority of India.

As per the proposed alignment, a flattening of sharp curves will have to be done to suit a conventional metro. After the DPR is completed, hopefully in January, the report will be submitted to the state government for approval,” said Behera.

Meanwhile, KMRL has completed the preliminary CMP for Kozhikode. A stakeholder meeting will be held to further discuss the metro project in the city. “Based on the PHPDT data, an evaluation will be done on the type of metro that will be feasible for the city,” said Behera.

Conventional metro for T’Puram

The new comprehensive mobility plan has suggested conventional metro for Thiruvananthapuram, instead of the light metro as proposed earlier, said KMRL MD Loknath Behera.

