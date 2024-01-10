NIA nabs fugitive, who chopped off Kerala professor's hand, after 13 years

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Ending the 13-year-long chase, fugitive Savad, who chopped the hand of Professor TJ Joseph in 2010 over question paper row, was taken into custody from Kannur on Tuesday night. NIA’s fugitive tracking wing based on a tip-off raided a rented house in Beram near Mattannur in Kannur late at night and took Savad, the first accused in the sensational case, into custody.

According to police, the raid was conducted with the assistance of Kerala Police. Savad has been staying with his wife and two children in Beram for the past five months and working as a carpenter there. He had introduced himself as Shajahan to neighbours. His wife is a Kasargod native. Before shifting to Beram, Savad stayed in different parts of Kannur. There are also reports that he had worked in a Gulf country.

He was brought to the NIA office in Kochi on Wednesday.

Savad, 38, of Mudasseri house, at Nooleli, Asamannoor in Ernakulam, was absconding since July 10, 2010, when a seven-member assailant group chosen by PFI pulled Joseph, a Malayalam professor at Newman College, Thodupuzha, out of his car and chopped his hand near his house in Muvattupuzha.

Savad who escaped to Bengaluru after the incident remained underground for 13 years.

NIA had declared a bounty of Rs 10 lakhs on him. An Interpol red-corner notice was also issued against him. There were as many as 54 accused persons in the case and only Savad was remaining to be arrested in the case.

The trial of the case was held in two phases at the NIA court which convicted 19 persons. The controversy started after Joseph received life threats claiming that he made derogatory religious remarks he set for the Malayalam question paper for the B-Com semester examination in Newman College, Thodupuzha.

As per the NIA chargesheet filed in 2013, Savad smashed the windshields of the car and forcefully pulled the professor out, attacking him with a chopper, knives, and a small axe. They hurled country-made bombs to prevent family members and others from rescuing Joseph. "The hand, which has insulted Islam, shall not be of any use in the future," uttered Savad, while cutting off the right palm of Joseph.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Ending the 13-year-long chase, fugitive Savad, who chopped the hand of Professor TJ Joseph in 2010 over question paper row, was taken into custody from Kannur on Tuesday night. NIA’s fugitive tracking wing based on a tip-off raided a rented house in Beram near Mattannur in Kannur late at night and took Savad, the first accused in the sensational case, into custody. According to police, the raid was conducted with the assistance of Kerala Police. Savad has been staying with his wife and two children in Beram for the past five months and working as a carpenter there. He had introduced himself as Shajahan to neighbours. His wife is a Kasargod native. Before shifting to Beram, Savad stayed in different parts of Kannur. There are also reports that he had worked in a Gulf country. He was brought to the NIA office in Kochi on Wednesday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Savad, 38, of Mudasseri house, at Nooleli, Asamannoor in Ernakulam, was absconding since July 10, 2010, when a seven-member assailant group chosen by PFI pulled Joseph, a Malayalam professor at Newman College, Thodupuzha, out of his car and chopped his hand near his house in Muvattupuzha. Savad who escaped to Bengaluru after the incident remained underground for 13 years. NIA had declared a bounty of Rs 10 lakhs on him. An Interpol red-corner notice was also issued against him. There were as many as 54 accused persons in the case and only Savad was remaining to be arrested in the case. The trial of the case was held in two phases at the NIA court which convicted 19 persons. The controversy started after Joseph received life threats claiming that he made derogatory religious remarks he set for the Malayalam question paper for the B-Com semester examination in Newman College, Thodupuzha. As per the NIA chargesheet filed in 2013, Savad smashed the windshields of the car and forcefully pulled the professor out, attacking him with a chopper, knives, and a small axe. They hurled country-made bombs to prevent family members and others from rescuing Joseph. "The hand, which has insulted Islam, shall not be of any use in the future," uttered Savad, while cutting off the right palm of Joseph. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp