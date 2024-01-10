No antibiotics without prescription: Kerala Health Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In a bid to fight Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), Health Minister Veena George said medical shops will face action including cancellation of licence if they are found selling antibiotics without a prescription from a doctor. She said that the Drug Control Department will start action under AMRITH- Antimicrobial Resistance Intervention for Total Health - from this week. The public can inform the department on the toll -free number about medical stores selling antibiotics as over-the-counter medicine.

Terming it a major health hazard, the minister said that action would be taken based on the relevant sections of the Central Drug Rule. According to her, medical store operators were given awareness regarding AMR. The minister dismissed reports of a shortage of medicines in government hospitals. The shortage, if any, may be on super-speciality medicines outside the list of 860 molecules included in the essential drugs or the drugs which have far exceeded the intend raised by a particular hospital.

NABH recognition

As many as 150 AYUSH health centres in the state received NABH entry-level certification, making Kerala, the first such state to get the recognition. The state plans to ensure NABH certification for all health centres in the state.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In a bid to fight Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), Health Minister Veena George said medical shops will face action including cancellation of licence if they are found selling antibiotics without a prescription from a doctor. She said that the Drug Control Department will start action under AMRITH- Antimicrobial Resistance Intervention for Total Health - from this week. The public can inform the department on the toll -free number about medical stores selling antibiotics as over-the-counter medicine. Terming it a major health hazard, the minister said that action would be taken based on the relevant sections of the Central Drug Rule. According to her, medical store operators were given awareness regarding AMR. The minister dismissed reports of a shortage of medicines in government hospitals. The shortage, if any, may be on super-speciality medicines outside the list of 860 molecules included in the essential drugs or the drugs which have far exceeded the intend raised by a particular hospital. NABH recognition As many as 150 AYUSH health centres in the state received NABH entry-level certification, making Kerala, the first such state to get the recognition. The state plans to ensure NABH certification for all health centres in the state.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp