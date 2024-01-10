‘No rare circumstances behind transfer of probe to CBI in Dr Vandana case’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that there were no rare and exceptional circumstances warranting the transfer of the probe into the murder of Dr Vandana Das, a house surgeon at Government Taluk Hospital, Kottarakkara to CBI. When a petition was filed by the parents of the deceased seeking a CBI probe in the case, the court asked what was the purpose of handing the case to the CBI.

The prosecution submitted that the investigation had been completed by the police and the chargesheet was also filed. The case is also numbered and pending before the Additional Sessions Court, Kollam. Citing the Supreme Court verdict, the prosecutor argued that the High Court’s power to transfer cases to the CBI or any other specialised agency was an extraordinary power and therefore, should be used sparingly. It was also contended that mere allegations against the investigating body without any evidence were insufficient for seeking a transfer of probe. Further, it was also stated the State Police Chief filed an Action Taken Report regarding the investigation’s details.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: The state government on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that there were no rare and exceptional circumstances warranting the transfer of the probe into the murder of Dr Vandana Das, a house surgeon at Government Taluk Hospital, Kottarakkara to CBI. When a petition was filed by the parents of the deceased seeking a CBI probe in the case, the court asked what was the purpose of handing the case to the CBI. The prosecution submitted that the investigation had been completed by the police and the chargesheet was also filed. The case is also numbered and pending before the Additional Sessions Court, Kollam. Citing the Supreme Court verdict, the prosecutor argued that the High Court’s power to transfer cases to the CBI or any other specialised agency was an extraordinary power and therefore, should be used sparingly. It was also contended that mere allegations against the investigating body without any evidence were insufficient for seeking a transfer of probe. Further, it was also stated the State Police Chief filed an Action Taken Report regarding the investigation’s details. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });