Tragic car accident claims life of 21-year-old woman in Athani

KOCHI: A 21-year-old woman lost her life in a car accident in Athani, near Aluva, during the early hours of Wednesday. The vehicle, carrying a total of five individuals, including the victim, overturned, resulting in the unfortunate demise of Sayana, daughter of Xavier from Kannappilly, Vyttila. Miraculously, her fellow passengers escaped the mishap without sustaining any injuries.

The accident occurred around 12.45 AM when Sayana was returning home after attending a family function in Angamaly with her sister and friends.

According to the police, the 19-year-old driver, Ebel, applied the brakes abruptly on the Kariyad road at Athani Junction, causing the vehicle to overturn. The impact led to Sayana's head hitting the road, resulting in a severe head injury.

"Given the nearly vacant road at that hour, they accelerated significantly. Upon noticing the junction ahead, the driver applied the brakes suddenly. Unfortunately, the vehicle lost control and overturned," stated SHO Nedumbassery, where the case has been registered.

Despite prompt efforts by the police and locals who assisted in rushing her to Desam Hospital, Sayana was later transferred to LF Hospital, where she was declared dead.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: A 21-year-old woman lost her life in a car accident in Athani, near Aluva, during the early hours of Wednesday. The vehicle, carrying a total of five individuals, including the victim, overturned, resulting in the unfortunate demise of Sayana, daughter of Xavier from Kannappilly, Vyttila. Miraculously, her fellow passengers escaped the mishap without sustaining any injuries. The accident occurred around 12.45 AM when Sayana was returning home after attending a family function in Angamaly with her sister and friends. According to the police, the 19-year-old driver, Ebel, applied the brakes abruptly on the Kariyad road at Athani Junction, causing the vehicle to overturn. The impact led to Sayana's head hitting the road, resulting in a severe head injury.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "Given the nearly vacant road at that hour, they accelerated significantly. Upon noticing the junction ahead, the driver applied the brakes suddenly. Unfortunately, the vehicle lost control and overturned," stated SHO Nedumbassery, where the case has been registered. Despite prompt efforts by the police and locals who assisted in rushing her to Desam Hospital, Sayana was later transferred to LF Hospital, where she was declared dead. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp