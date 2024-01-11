Kerala: Congress to take guarded approach over seat-sharing for LS elections

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Congress state leadership has decided to take a guarded stand ahead of the bilateral talks on seat-sharing for the coming Lok Sabha elections. The Congress has a tough task ahead as the IUML is expected to demand a third seat in the LS elections.

The UDF coordination committee has decided to kick off LS election preparations which will see bilateral talks being held with the allies on January 25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1. This will be a preliminary round of talks. UDF convener M M Hassan said that so far the IUML has not officially demanded the third seat.

“None of the allies in the LDF have solicited interest in joining the UDF camp. We don’t have any qualms in making a compromise in bilateral talks. But that doesn’t mean that we are deliberately trying to make compromise,” said Hassan.

Currently, IUML, the second largest ally in the UDF, represents Malappuram and Ponnani Lok Sabha seats. Speculation is rife that the IUML is most likely to stake a claim on either Kannur or Kasaragod seats. Since the incumbent Kannur MP K Sudhakaran has decided not to contest, in all likelihood the IUML is likely to stake claim on the seat. Earlier, there were rumours that they were eying Kasaragod LS seat. But the IUML leadership is unlikely to ruffle the feathers of sitting Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan.

Hassan also informed that UDF election committees in all LS constituencies will be constituted within this month. This will be followed by the formation of assembly and mandalam-level committees.

The first sitting of the UDF’s youth wing, United Democratic Youth Front, has decided to hold a march from Secretariat to Raj Bhavan on February 13 in protest against the state and Centre’s anti-youth stands. Youth League leader P K Firoz said the next sitting would decide on the slew of protests to be taken up against the LDF government. The meeting also condemned the arrest of Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil.

