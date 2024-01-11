Kerala: Container dorms for drivers at tourist spots mooted

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: According to the stakeholders, the tourism industry is facing an acute shortage of drivers because of such issues.

It is learnt that drivers going on packaged tours are forced to sleep on vehicles parked on kerbsides for days as they are neither provided proper accommodation nor facilities to relieve themselves overnight after long hours of driving. The stakeholders have proposed the setting up of container dormitories at major destinations to facilitate the well-being of drivers.

On Wednesday, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas held a meeting with the industry stakeholders -- including travel and tour operators and taxi unions -- to address the issue. He said steps necessary will be taken to ensure basic amenities for drivers at hotels, resorts and homestays. The meeting has decided to make it mandatory for hotels and homestays to provide at least two rooms for drivers.

However, the tour operators and taxi drivers are unhappy with the decision. Tourist Transport Operators’ Association president Sanjeev Kumar said that is not a long-term solution. “We proposed that the government provide land to set up container dormitories. For example, in Munnar, the number of rooms at hotels ranges from 25 to 50, and two rooms are inadequate for drivers,” Sanjeev said. He said the best way is to provide a common dormitory facility for drivers. “This can generate jobs too. We proposed container dormitories but they are looking for immediate solutions, not long-term. The minister has promised to consider the proposal in the future. If the government is ready to provide land, container dormitories can be set up within six months and it’s not a permanent construction,” Sanjeev said. He said the department should carry out a destination-based study to find out the actual requirements of drivers.

“Two rooms for 30 or 40 drivers will not serve the purpose,” he added. Taxi Drivers’ Welfare Association Thiruvananthapuram president Sunil J S said around 16 drivers lost their lives while on duty because of the various kinds of stress they go through. “It’s disheartening that so many people lost their lives. The drivers are always on the move and we don’t get a proper place to stay at night, to rest. We live out our lives in the car. There are people with underlying health issues, and changes in weather, food and other conditions take a toll on our health,” Sunil pointed out.

The meeting chaired by the tourism minister has also promised to explore the possibility of including a clause in the hotel classification norms to ensure basic facilities -- including rooms, washrooms and toilets -- for drivers at hotels.

According to the stakeholders, classification is done by the Union government and the state government cannot make changes. “To get licences and other registrations, hotels and homestays will comply with the norms but they will later use these rooms for other purposes. Also, who is going to monitor whether these hotels and resorts are providing rooms for drivers,” asked Sunil.

Shortage of drivers

Poor accommodation, lack of basic amenities at tourist destinations are putting thousands of tourist taxi drivers at the receiving end in the state

The tourism industry is facing an acute shortage of drivers because of such issues

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: According to the stakeholders, the tourism industry is facing an acute shortage of drivers because of such issues. It is learnt that drivers going on packaged tours are forced to sleep on vehicles parked on kerbsides for days as they are neither provided proper accommodation nor facilities to relieve themselves overnight after long hours of driving. The stakeholders have proposed the setting up of container dormitories at major destinations to facilitate the well-being of drivers. On Wednesday, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas held a meeting with the industry stakeholders -- including travel and tour operators and taxi unions -- to address the issue. He said steps necessary will be taken to ensure basic amenities for drivers at hotels, resorts and homestays. The meeting has decided to make it mandatory for hotels and homestays to provide at least two rooms for drivers.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, the tour operators and taxi drivers are unhappy with the decision. Tourist Transport Operators’ Association president Sanjeev Kumar said that is not a long-term solution. “We proposed that the government provide land to set up container dormitories. For example, in Munnar, the number of rooms at hotels ranges from 25 to 50, and two rooms are inadequate for drivers,” Sanjeev said. He said the best way is to provide a common dormitory facility for drivers. “This can generate jobs too. We proposed container dormitories but they are looking for immediate solutions, not long-term. The minister has promised to consider the proposal in the future. If the government is ready to provide land, container dormitories can be set up within six months and it’s not a permanent construction,” Sanjeev said. He said the department should carry out a destination-based study to find out the actual requirements of drivers. “Two rooms for 30 or 40 drivers will not serve the purpose,” he added. Taxi Drivers’ Welfare Association Thiruvananthapuram president Sunil J S said around 16 drivers lost their lives while on duty because of the various kinds of stress they go through. “It’s disheartening that so many people lost their lives. The drivers are always on the move and we don’t get a proper place to stay at night, to rest. We live out our lives in the car. There are people with underlying health issues, and changes in weather, food and other conditions take a toll on our health,” Sunil pointed out. The meeting chaired by the tourism minister has also promised to explore the possibility of including a clause in the hotel classification norms to ensure basic facilities -- including rooms, washrooms and toilets -- for drivers at hotels. According to the stakeholders, classification is done by the Union government and the state government cannot make changes. “To get licences and other registrations, hotels and homestays will comply with the norms but they will later use these rooms for other purposes. Also, who is going to monitor whether these hotels and resorts are providing rooms for drivers,” asked Sunil. Shortage of drivers Poor accommodation, lack of basic amenities at tourist destinations are putting thousands of tourist taxi drivers at the receiving end in the state The tourism industry is facing an acute shortage of drivers because of such issues Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp