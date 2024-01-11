Real culprits are conspirators: Prof Joseph

By Express News Service

KOCHI : As news of the arrest of Savad, the first accused in the palm-chopping case, trickled in, it revived in Prof T J Joseph memories of the fateful day. On July 4, 2010, Prof Joseph, a Malayalam professor at Thodupuzha Newman College, was returning home with family after attending church in Muvattupuzha, when they were waylaid by a seven-member gang. They pulled him out of his vehicle and chopped off his right palm accusing him of blasphemy.

In an interview with TNIE on Wednesday, Prof Joseph said, “How will his jail term benefit me? But as a law-abiding citizen, it is gratifying to hear that a criminal who had been absconding for 13 years has landed in the police dragnet. Cops did not display the kind of enthusiasm they showed while hunting for me in the blasphemy case... but I don’t want to blame anyone.”

Excerpts:

How do you view the arrest of the prime accused after 13 years?

As the victim, I am not very curious about the development. But as a person who respects the law of the land, I feel the law has prevailed. The fact that the accused was able to escape the long arm of the law for 13 years may create a feeling that there are loopholes in our system.

Has justice prevailed?

It doesn’t make any difference. I don’t benefit from him landing behind bars or walking free. Investigators can heave a sigh of relief that finally the prime accused has been arrested.

Do you think the arrest of the prime accused will be a setback for fundamentalist forces?

I don’t think the people who executed the plot are the real culprits. Until the perpetrators of the crime, or those involved in the conspiracy, are brought to justice it will not curb their activities. I believe such incidents will repeat until the criminal minds behind the act are punished. The probe was scuttled before it reached the brains behind the attack.

Given the fact that the incident happened over 13 years ago, will you be able to identify the prime accused

Yes. I still remember the face of the person who chopped off my palm. Memories of the attack and the axe falling on my palm are still fresh in my mind.

Do you think the investigation into the case was sloppy?

It is true the police did not display the kind of enthusiasm they showed in hunting me down in the blasphemy case. I was in hiding for a week and they arrested me when I surrendered. They were under tremendous pressure as a community was agitated. I was not surprised that they were not keen to arrest the accused.

Why did the arrest of the prime accused take so long?

Because the people behind the gang were very influential. Perhaps they had protection. I don’t think he was clever enough to hoodwink the police.

So, do you think there was an organised attempt to protect him?

Despite our secular democracy, probes tend to be lethargic when a religion stands accused in a criminal case. If a religion is aggrieved, the probe will be swift and the investigators will be enthusiastic. Our democracy is still primitive.



Will you cooperate with the trial?

As a citizen, I am duty bound to cooperate with the trial. I will give my statement when the court summons me.



