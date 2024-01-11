Session to be stormy, budget on February 5

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The budget session of the 15th state assembly to be held ahead of the Lok Sabha election, is likely to be stormy. The cabinet meeting on Wednesday decided to recommend to the governor to promulgate the session. It’s the first assembly session to be held after the state cabinet inducted two fresh faces.

Earlier, there were indications that the state budget would be presented on February 2, however, now the government has in-principle decided to present it on February 5. The session is expected to continue till February 15.

The short session, scheduled to begin on January 25 with the governor’s policy address, is being held amid the ongoing tussle between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Left government. Though the state government was worried about the policy address by the governor, the latter made it clear that he would carry out his constitutional responsibility.

The UDF has been on a war path against the government on various issues, including the Nava Kerala Sadas. While the Congress is expected to attack the government over the Sadas and related incidents including violence against Youth Congress workers, the Left will try to corner the Congress over its dilly-dallying over the Ayodhya temple issue.

