Home States Kerala

Unassuming young carpenter who kept away from public gaze

For many, it beggars belief that Savad was able to live a near normal life with his wife and two kids, without virtually going into hiding.

Published: 11th January 2024 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2024 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Savad, who chopped the right hand of Professor TJ Jospeh in 2010, was arrested by NIA from Mattannur in Kannur and being produced at a court in Kochi on Wednesday.(Express)

By Express News Service

KANNUR : Residents of Beram, under Mattannur municipality, never suspected the unassuming young carpenter of having a bloody past. When NIA sleuths reached the locality around 3am on Wednesday to arrest 38-year-old Savad, the prime accused in the hand chopping case, his neighbours were left literally stunned, realising that the soft-spoken man living among them for more than a year was a wanted criminal.
It was around one-and-a-half-years ago that Savad had moved to Beram with his wife and child. His wife gave birth to another child after they moved to their newly rented house in the area. 

He introduced himself as Shajahan and was working as a carpenter for a man named Riyas. For the last few months he had been working at a construction site near his rented residence. “He never really interacted with us. He got on with his life, looking after his family,” said Mohanan, a neighbour. “How could we know anything about him, as he never cared to interact with us. It is said that before moving to Beram he was living in Vilakkode,” Mohanan said. 

For many, it beggars belief that Savad was able to live a near normal life with his wife and two kids, without virtually going into hiding. Neighbours said he never participated in public functions. But, nobody suspected him, and he succeeded in making them believe that it was in his nature to be an introvert. 

According to another neighbour, it seems his wife had also no inkling of his past life. As Savad was taken into custody, his wife’s brother arrived and shifted her and the kids to Kasaragod.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp