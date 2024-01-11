Unassuming young carpenter who kept away from public gaze

By Express News Service

KANNUR : Residents of Beram, under Mattannur municipality, never suspected the unassuming young carpenter of having a bloody past. When NIA sleuths reached the locality around 3am on Wednesday to arrest 38-year-old Savad, the prime accused in the hand chopping case, his neighbours were left literally stunned, realising that the soft-spoken man living among them for more than a year was a wanted criminal.

It was around one-and-a-half-years ago that Savad had moved to Beram with his wife and child. His wife gave birth to another child after they moved to their newly rented house in the area.

He introduced himself as Shajahan and was working as a carpenter for a man named Riyas. For the last few months he had been working at a construction site near his rented residence. “He never really interacted with us. He got on with his life, looking after his family,” said Mohanan, a neighbour. “How could we know anything about him, as he never cared to interact with us. It is said that before moving to Beram he was living in Vilakkode,” Mohanan said.

For many, it beggars belief that Savad was able to live a near normal life with his wife and two kids, without virtually going into hiding. Neighbours said he never participated in public functions. But, nobody suspected him, and he succeeded in making them believe that it was in his nature to be an introvert.

According to another neighbour, it seems his wife had also no inkling of his past life. As Savad was taken into custody, his wife’s brother arrived and shifted her and the kids to Kasaragod.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KANNUR : Residents of Beram, under Mattannur municipality, never suspected the unassuming young carpenter of having a bloody past. When NIA sleuths reached the locality around 3am on Wednesday to arrest 38-year-old Savad, the prime accused in the hand chopping case, his neighbours were left literally stunned, realising that the soft-spoken man living among them for more than a year was a wanted criminal. It was around one-and-a-half-years ago that Savad had moved to Beram with his wife and child. His wife gave birth to another child after they moved to their newly rented house in the area. He introduced himself as Shajahan and was working as a carpenter for a man named Riyas. For the last few months he had been working at a construction site near his rented residence. “He never really interacted with us. He got on with his life, looking after his family,” said Mohanan, a neighbour. “How could we know anything about him, as he never cared to interact with us. It is said that before moving to Beram he was living in Vilakkode,” Mohanan said. For many, it beggars belief that Savad was able to live a near normal life with his wife and two kids, without virtually going into hiding. Neighbours said he never participated in public functions. But, nobody suspected him, and he succeeded in making them believe that it was in his nature to be an introvert. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to another neighbour, it seems his wife had also no inkling of his past life. As Savad was taken into custody, his wife’s brother arrived and shifted her and the kids to Kasaragod. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp