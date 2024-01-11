Unified software to prevent fraud in cooperative societies

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In a bid to check fraudulent activities in the sector, the cooperative department has decided to introduce unified online software in the primary agricultural credit societies in the state.

Investigations into several fraudulent activities unearthed in societies have found that software developed by private vendors have played a key role in helping some employees with misappropriation of funds and laundering of money, a senior cooperation department official said.

“In the software, there is no lock system and the edit option is found to be misused in a majority of the cases where fraudulent activities have been detected,” the official told TNIE. The registrar of the cooperation department has no control over such software supplied by private vendors, he said.

“It was found that in some societies the transaction closed on the previous day had been edited and added up. In one society, they were using more than one software simultaneously – one to keep the documents of the real transactions and the other to enter data to be submitted to the department.

In the Mavelikkara primary agricultural credit society such a fraud was detected,” the official said. Some societies have been found to be providing higher interest rates than stipulated by the department, he said.

Use of different softwares hinder the department from holding online inspections, he said. With the introduction of the unified software, the department can monitor financial transactions of all the societies.

50 private vendors

 1,644 primary agricultural credit societies in the state are using softwares developed by 50 different private vendors

 A single software of a particular vendor has been used in around 200 societies. The software is customised as per the needs of the particular society

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In a bid to check fraudulent activities in the sector, the cooperative department has decided to introduce unified online software in the primary agricultural credit societies in the state. Investigations into several fraudulent activities unearthed in societies have found that software developed by private vendors have played a key role in helping some employees with misappropriation of funds and laundering of money, a senior cooperation department official said. “In the software, there is no lock system and the edit option is found to be misused in a majority of the cases where fraudulent activities have been detected,” the official told TNIE. The registrar of the cooperation department has no control over such software supplied by private vendors, he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “It was found that in some societies the transaction closed on the previous day had been edited and added up. In one society, they were using more than one software simultaneously – one to keep the documents of the real transactions and the other to enter data to be submitted to the department. In the Mavelikkara primary agricultural credit society such a fraud was detected,” the official said. Some societies have been found to be providing higher interest rates than stipulated by the department, he said. Use of different softwares hinder the department from holding online inspections, he said. With the introduction of the unified software, the department can monitor financial transactions of all the societies. 50 private vendors  1,644 primary agricultural credit societies in the state are using softwares developed by 50 different private vendors  A single software of a particular vendor has been used in around 200 societies. The software is customised as per the needs of the particular society Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp