Youth Congress state chief Rahul Mamkoottathil's medical certificate sabotaged, alleges VD Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan has alleged that Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkoottathil's medical certificate was sabotaged to ensure that he landed behind bars. The Youth Congress leader is presently in judicial custody in connection with the violence in front of the Secretariat here during an Opposition protest march on December 20.

Satheesan's allegation came a day after CPM state secretary MV Govindan cast aspersions on Rahul's "fake" medical certificate that he claimed was used to evade arrest. Satheesan reiterated that there have been concerted efforts on the part of the police and the Resident Medical Doctor at General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram to sabotage Rahul's claim on medical grounds.

Satheesan who was at Indira Bhavan on Thursday to release the booklet of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra unleashed his tirade against Rahul's "forceful" arrest followed by denial of bail to him.

Casting serious aspersions on the police and the RMO, Satheesan demanded to know whether the doctors were supposed to check only BP for neuro issues. He was peeved with Govindan’s claim that the medical certificate produced by Rahul was “fake”. Satheesan also claimed that the Left government has been trying to enforce Stalinist policies.

"The Congress party is not going to sit idle against those who sabotaged Rahul's medical certificate. His condition was not good and he was admitted to a private hospital in the capital city. We had planned to take him to Bengaluru for further treatment on January 15 when he was arrested in between. The second medical examination conducted at General Hospital was sabotaged by the RMO which led to the issuing of the bogus medical certificate", said Satheesan.

He also challenged the LDF government and the CPM to prove that the medical certificate was bogus. The Opposition Leader claimed that he would move legally against Govindan for his “third-grade" claims. For the second time, Satheesan took a jibe against him citing that he has degraded the position he has been holding. While taking up cudgels against the LDF government, Satheesan claimed that they enjoy by breaching power.

"Those advisors who serve the LDF government are their foes. It's unfortunate that they are charging non-bailable offences against the YC activists. Despite Rahul not having injured anyone, still he has been charged with offences that might get a punishment of 10 years", added Satheesan.

