Ensure Thekkinkad Maidan is plastic-free: Kerala HC to Cochin Devaswom Board

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB) and Thrissur corporation to comply with its directives to ensure that the entire Thekkikad Maidan in Thrissur is kept plastic-free and no music concert is allowed during the Pooram festival.

The court ordered that no part of the ground shall be used by the CDB or corporation for the disposal of biodegradable or non-biodegradable waste generated during the Thrissur Pooram Festival, exhibitions, etc. CDB should deploy sufficient security staff on the ground, the court said.

A Division Bench led by Justice Anil K Narendran issued the order while disposing of a case registered on a complaint regarding the disposal of the waste accumulated in the compound of Sree Vadakkumnathan Temple in connection with Thrissur Pooram last year.

No relief for SFI leader

The HC dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Jaison Joseph, SFI leader of Mount Zion College, Kadammanitta, the first accused in a case for assaulting and outraging the modesty of a woman. The prosecution alleged that Jaison verbally abused and threatened the girl student, a KSU leader, of the college. He then grabbed her hair and pushed her down. The court granted bail to four other SFI workers — Jerome Thomas, Athul Krishna, Adithya Sankar and Abdul Malik — who are accused in the case.

ABVP activists get bail

The HC granted bail to two activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) who were arrested in connection with a clash that broke out at Pandalam NSS College in December. Justice C S Dias passed the order while allowing two petitions filed by Sudhi Sadan, who has been nominated to the Kerala University senate by Chancellor Arif Mohammed Khan, and Vishnu, 12th and 13th accused respectively. The court noted that the accused were taken into custody about six days after the incident and their arrest was recorded on December 28.

