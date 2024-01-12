In a first, devotees from four foreign nations perform 'thulabharam' ritual in Guvuvayur

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For the first time in the history of Guruvayur temple, a big group of 27 foreign devotees performed a 'thulabharam' ritual on Friday morning. The devotees hailed from France, Germany, Australia and Brazil. They performed the 'thulabharam' using the water from the 'Manikinar' located on the eastern side of the Sanctum Sanctorum of the temple.

"The group comprising men and women have been practising Hindu rites and rituals for the past 15 years," said Sajeev Kumar N K, a person acquainted with the group. According to him, the devotees are disciples of Mauni Yogi Harinarayan of the Sai Sanjeevani Trust in Guruvayur. "These foreign devotees arrived in Guruvayur through Sitaji, a Brazilian citizen, who was the first disciple of Yogi Harinarayanan. All of them are disciples of Yogi Harinaryanan," he said.

There was also something new about the offering they made through 'thulabharam'. "They used the water from the Manikinar located near the sanctum sanctorum of the temple to perform the thulabharam. There is a belief that only a person who has been able to completely do away with ego can use the water of the well to perform 'thulabharam'. And, according to these foreign devotees, by making meditation a way of life, they have been successful in achieving that feat," said Sajeev. All 27 devotees performed 'thulabharam' using the water from the Manikinar.

It was a visit that brought them immense happiness. "As they stood with folded hands, happiness and gratitude could be seen written on their faces. The foreigners had been hearing stories about Guruvayur for the past seven years and it was for the first time that they got to make a personal visit to the temple," said Sajeev. Even though they wanted to come visit Kerala, they couldn't make it time and again due to the devastating floods and also COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, "They even took part in the 'Mahabhishekam' and 'Amavasya havanam' that were held at Guruvayur. They deposited Rs 4,200 with the Devaswom for the 'thulabharam' and offerings in the temple hundi." The group then left for Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: For the first time in the history of Guruvayur temple, a big group of 27 foreign devotees performed a 'thulabharam' ritual on Friday morning. The devotees hailed from France, Germany, Australia and Brazil. They performed the 'thulabharam' using the water from the 'Manikinar' located on the eastern side of the Sanctum Sanctorum of the temple. "The group comprising men and women have been practising Hindu rites and rituals for the past 15 years," said Sajeev Kumar N K, a person acquainted with the group. According to him, the devotees are disciples of Mauni Yogi Harinarayan of the Sai Sanjeevani Trust in Guruvayur. "These foreign devotees arrived in Guruvayur through Sitaji, a Brazilian citizen, who was the first disciple of Yogi Harinarayanan. All of them are disciples of Yogi Harinaryanan," he said. There was also something new about the offering they made through 'thulabharam'. "They used the water from the Manikinar located near the sanctum sanctorum of the temple to perform the thulabharam. There is a belief that only a person who has been able to completely do away with ego can use the water of the well to perform 'thulabharam'. And, according to these foreign devotees, by making meditation a way of life, they have been successful in achieving that feat," said Sajeev. All 27 devotees performed 'thulabharam' using the water from the Manikinar.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It was a visit that brought them immense happiness. "As they stood with folded hands, happiness and gratitude could be seen written on their faces. The foreigners had been hearing stories about Guruvayur for the past seven years and it was for the first time that they got to make a personal visit to the temple," said Sajeev. Even though they wanted to come visit Kerala, they couldn't make it time and again due to the devastating floods and also COVID-19 pandemic. He said, "They even took part in the 'Mahabhishekam' and 'Amavasya havanam' that were held at Guruvayur. They deposited Rs 4,200 with the Devaswom for the 'thulabharam' and offerings in the temple hundi." The group then left for Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp