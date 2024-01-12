Home States Kerala

Man, two children found dead inside house in Kerala

Jose was suffering from depression for a while due to his long-standing conflict with his wife.

Published: 12th January 2024 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2024 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo |AP)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A 41-year-old man and his two children were found dead in their house at Jawahar Nagar in Pattathanam here on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Jose Pramod, Devanarayanan, 9, and Devananda, 4. It is suspected that Jose killed himself after murdering his son and daughter.

"The incident came to light when Pramod's father-in-law came to the house this morning. As he found the door locked from inside, he alerted the neighbours," a police officer said.

The police forcefully opened the doors and found the three lifeless bodies.

"His (Pramod) wife is a doctor and was on duty at the time of the incident," the police officer said.

The Kollam East police have registered a case in connection with the incident. According to the police, the children were found hanging on the handrails of the staircase, while Jose was found hanging from a ceiling fan by the relatives. 

Jose informed his brother through a message that he was going to commit suicide. It is learned that Jose was living separately from his wife.

Jose was suffering from depression for a while due to his long-standing conflict with his wife. The children are living with him. Since the legal proceedings were ongoing regarding the divorce, Jose might have taken the extreme step. 

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable.
In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kollam suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp