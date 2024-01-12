Man, two children found dead inside house in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A 41-year-old man and his two children were found dead in their house at Jawahar Nagar in Pattathanam here on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Jose Pramod, Devanarayanan, 9, and Devananda, 4. It is suspected that Jose killed himself after murdering his son and daughter.

"The incident came to light when Pramod's father-in-law came to the house this morning. As he found the door locked from inside, he alerted the neighbours," a police officer said.

The police forcefully opened the doors and found the three lifeless bodies.

"His (Pramod) wife is a doctor and was on duty at the time of the incident," the police officer said.

The Kollam East police have registered a case in connection with the incident. According to the police, the children were found hanging on the handrails of the staircase, while Jose was found hanging from a ceiling fan by the relatives.

Jose informed his brother through a message that he was going to commit suicide. It is learned that Jose was living separately from his wife.

Jose was suffering from depression for a while due to his long-standing conflict with his wife. The children are living with him. Since the legal proceedings were ongoing regarding the divorce, Jose might have taken the extreme step.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable.

In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

(With inputs from PTI)

