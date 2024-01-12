Ram is not with BJP, but at Birla Mandir: Leader of Opposition Satheesan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the All-India Congress Committee declined the BJP’s invitation to attend the consecration of Ram Temple at Ayodhya, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said that Ram is not with BJP, but in the corridors of Birla Mandir where he was shot dead.

Speaking to reporters after releasing the booklet on Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Indira Bhavan, Satheesan challenged CPM state secretary M V Govindan to prove that the medical certificate issued by doctors for Youth Congress president Rahul Mamkootathil was bogus.

Terming the consecration of Ram Temple at Ayodhya a ‘political’ event, Satheesan alleged that the BJP has been trying to politicise and convert pilgrim centres into political centres ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Taking a cautious stand on NSS leadership’s criticism against the Congress, Satheesan maintained that the community organisation is free to adopt its stand. “We had already decided not to impose our views on anyone. The Congress had taken a political decision not to attend the consecration of Ram Temple at Ayodhya. Ram is not with the BJP, but he is where Gandhiji collapsed when he was shot dead at Birla Mandir chanting ‘Hey Ram.’ We are against the Sangh Parivar that has been trying to politicise the temple and religion,” said Satheesan.

A day after Govindan cast aspersions against Mamkootathil’s ‘fake’ medical certificate, Satheesan reiterated that there have been concerted efforts on the part of the police and the resident medical doctor at the General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, to sabotage it. He also challenged the LDF government and the CPM to prove that the medical certificate was bogus.

“The Congress is not going to sit idle against those who sabotaged Rahul’s medical certificate. His condition was not good and he was admitted to a private hospital in the capital city. We had planned to take him to Bengaluru for further treatment on January 15 when he was arrested in between. The second medical examination conducted at General Hospital was sabotaged by the RMO which led to the issuing of the bogus medical certificate,” added Satheesan.

Advance budget presentation, says Satheesan

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan has sent a letter to Speaker A N Shamseer to advance the state budget presentation from February 5 to 2. This comes in the wake of the Congress state leadership’s decision to launch a statewide political march, ‘Samaragni’ from February 9 to 25. The chief minister has recommended to the governor to convene the 10th session of the 15th Assembly from January 25 to February 14 and from February 26 to March 27.

In the letter, Satheesan highlighted that apart from party top brass, Congress and UDF legislators will also be attending Samaragni yatra. He urged the speaker to advance the state budget presentation from February 5 to 2.

“If the state budget is presented on February 2, the discussion on the budget can be held from February 5 to 7. If so, the Congress and UDF legislators can take part in the yatra. Hence the session calendar should be changed accordingly,” said Satheesan.

