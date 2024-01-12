Ram temple Indians’ pride, devotees must light lamps on January 22: SNDP Yogam general secretary

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan on Thursday said Lord Ram was the symbol of unity and the Ayodhya temple was the pride of all Indians.

Speaking to reporters after receiving the sacred ‘akshatham’ (worshipped rice from Ayodhya) from RSS prantiya karyakari A R Mohan at his house in Kanichukulangara, Alappuzha, on Thursday, Vellappally called on devotees to light lamps in their homes on January 22, the day of the consecration of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

“The consecration holds immense spiritual significance. The temple is the pride of every Indian. I will light a lamp in my house on the day,” he said.

Speaking to TNIE, Vellappally said he had sent his wife, Preethi Natesan, to Ayodhya two years ago and given a contribution for the temple’s construction. He said they decided to skip the consecration ceremony anticipating heavy rush on the day. “We will visit the temple after the consecration,” Vellappally said.

RSS prantiya karyakari V Muraleedharan, Vibhag Sharirik Pramukh A V Shiju, and others accompanied Mohan to Vellappally’s house for the function.

